Saturday, July 26, 2025
18.3 C
Sydney
Poland’s ‘living memorial’ to St John Paul II marks 25 years of transforming lives

By OSV News

Thousands of young Poles make their way through the streets of Czestochowa, Poland, July 19, 2025, singing and praying as they approached the Jasna Góra Marian shrine. This year’s annual pilgrimage and camp marked the 25th anniversary of the Foundation “Dzielo Nowego Tysiaclecia” (Work of the New Millennium), a vibrant “living memorial” to St. John Paul II, supporting talented youth from underprivileged backgrounds. (OSV News photo/courtesy Sara Janikowska, Work of the New Millennium)

Thousands of young Poles walked in prayer and song to the Jasna Góra shrine in Czestochowa on 19 July to mark the 25th anniversary of the Foundation “Dzielo Nowego Tysiaclecia,” or “Work of the New Millennium.”

The foundation, a living tribute to St John Paul II, supports underprivileged youth through scholarships, community and faith formation.

Mass was celebrated by the apostolic nuncio to Poland, Archbishop Guido Filipazzi, who reminded the crowd that “gratitude is fundamental,” especially in today’s culture of self-sufficiency.

“Do not waste the gifts you have received,” he added. Founded by Polish bishops after St John Paul’s 1999 pilgrimage to his homeland, the foundation has helped over 10,000 students pursue education and deepen their faith.

“This is a community for life,” said Father Dariusz Kowalczyk, president of the foundation. Alumni spoke of finding careers, spouses, and purpose through the program—a testament, they said, to the enduring impact of faith-filled community and the legacy of Pope John Paul.

The foundation’s jubilee Mass, which came some days ahead of the Youth Jubilee in Rome 28 July-3 August.

