Movie Review: 28 Years Later

28 Years Later is a long-awaited sequel to the movie 28 Days Later which was highly acclaimed when it came out a few decades ago.

Both have been directed by Danny Boyle who won the Academy Award for Slumdog Millionaire. Incidentally, he once claimed that, had he not become a film director, he might have become a Catholic priest.

So, I was reasonably confident that his latest film would be thought-provoking even if it revolved around the subject matter of mindless zombies or the “infected” as they are referred to in the movie.

The story is set in the UK around the not-too-distant-future of 2030. After being overrun by the “rage virus” in 2002, only sporadic communities of survivors remain throughout Britain, seemingly disconnected from one another.

One such community lives on an island which is protected from the mainland by a mile of sea which can only be crossed during low tides. The rest of the world has survived by quarantining Britain and continues to go on rather superficially, not unlike in the real world of the viewers.

The main character is a 12-year-old boy by the name of Spike who lives on the island and, under the mentorship of his father, is about to be initiated into the ranks of hunters by venturing into the mainland for his first kill.

In other words, Spike is meant to kill an infected not out of self-defence but just so that he can become more desensitised and therefore more efficient when it comes to killing. As soon as the dark reality of what it means to be a hunter dawns on Spike, he feels horrified and repulsed, and rightly so.

Zombie movies can become a vehicle by which merciless killings of human beings is justified on the basis that they are zombies and therefore no longer human. But is it possible that we, as viewers, sometimes enjoy such movies for the wrong reason, namely, the secret pleasure of watching a dark fantasy playing itself out?

I could almost hear Danny Boyle offering chastisement for the use of violence in cinema for inhumane reasons. Which point is brought home when an infected woman gives birth to a healthy baby onscreen.

Spike also has a mother who is terminally ill with cancer which affects her mind and makes her confused, even angry at times. His heartfelt love for her allows him to mature like no amount of military training or killing can.

Unfortunately, he feels disillusioned by his father who seems stunted from growing beyond unintegrated masculinity, a fact of which becomes evident in his disregard for truth, as well as infidelity to his suffering wife. He is meant to be a protector against the rage-virus and yet he can barely control his own rage.

By contrast, a medical doctor has chosen to live on the mainland much more harmoniously with his surroundings, including the presence of the infected. He has discovered a way to render himself undesirable to the rage-virus and subdues with sedatives rather than kill the infected when necessary.

He refuses to dehumanise or demonise them (a mechanism by which cruelty against others is often justified). Instead, he recognises their inherent human dignity and looks upon them as people who are helplessly unwell.

What makes the doctor seem enigmatic, even insane is the fact that he dedicates himself to the onerous task of “burying the dead,” by which I mean that he cremates their bodies and builds a temple of skulls in their remembrance.

Apart from a single incident which raises ethical questions about euthanasia, one can safely conclude that what the doctor carries out is one of the corporal works of mercy. He lives by the motto momento mori which means, remember you must die.

Curiously, what should be obvious seems forgotten by the survivors on the island who have turned themselves into a metaphorical island by their tribalist isolation from the rest of reality. Of course, they justify this by telling themselves that nothing matters more than survival.

But, in prioritising self-preservation above all else, they have become rather blind to the most important aspects of human existence, including the fact that, rage-virus or not, our time on earth is relatively short. Therefore, momento mori.

Paradoxically, the reality of death sheds light on the deepest meaning of life. Given that our every breath is a movement toward the end of our time on earth, for what reason or toward what goal should that breath be taken?

To the extent that Spike goes out of himself and risks self-preservation for the sake of a beloved (mother), the meaning of his life transcends the stifling misery of mere existence. So, the doctor reveals that there is a second part to his motto, namely, momento amoris which means, remember love.