Thursday, October 24, 2024
A brush with faith: The Holy Family

By Stephen Lacey

The Holy Family. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

As this week saw us celebrating the Life, Marriage and Family Sunday Mass, what more appropriate image to feature but the most ideal family of them all—The Holy Family.

Over the past 2,000 years there have been literally thousands of artistic representations of the Holy Family, ranging from sculpture to painting. They represent the model family, a mother and father looking lovingly at their child, often accompanied by an adoring extended family.

The first recognised paintings of the Holy Family appeared in the early renaissance (late 15th century).

Such as this one by leading Florentine painter, Fra Bartolommeo (1472-1517) depicting the Christ child with Mary, Joseph, and—as the title suggests—his baby cousin John the Baptist.

The vast majority of paintings of the Holy Family include John, while others also include his mother, Elizabeth as an old woman, in keeping with the scriptures.

Fra Bartolommeo became a Dominican friar in the year 1500. This painting is typical of his work, with its rich but delicate colours, and powerful use of light and shade.

