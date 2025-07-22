A martyr, a people, bishops and a celebration

What brings a cardinal, an archbishop and a bishop to a small parish church in Sydney?

A little-known martyr from a vibrant and diverse Pacific nation.

Bl Peter To Rot died 80 years ago, was beatified 30 years ago, and is to be canonised in three months’ time.

The celebration of the 80th anniversary this catechist’s death and 30th anniversary of beatification was held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Kensington on 6 July.

The Papua New Guinea people of Sydney organised the liturgy which was rich with song, processions and a commemorative booklet, followed by a meal.

PNG Cardinal Archbishop John Ribat MSC KBE was the main celebrant with concelebrants Archbishop Emeritus Douglas Young SVD of Mt Hagen, PNG, and Bishop Emeritus Terrence.

“We were most grateful for their presence and leadership and the generous time they gave to meet the people, to listen and talk with them,” said the Director of MSC Mission Fr Roger Purcell msc.

“The gathering afterwards was one of greeting friends, meeting new people, talking, laughing and delicious food.

“We look forward now to his long-awaited canonisation on 19 October, 2025 in Rome.

“The Mission Office hopes that we can organise an appropriate celebration here in Sydney in collaboration with the Sydney dioceses, religious congregations, parishes and lay organisations to mark the occasion.”