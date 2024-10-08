A new look for the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation’s next chapter

From this week your next Sydney Centre for Evangelisation (SCE) event may look a little different, as the centre undergoes a unique transformation to celebrate the growth of its outreach and initiatives for the people in Sydney in the years ahead.

From today, the SCE logo will be replaced with a new design, with bespoke variations used by each team of the centre to communicate their distinct offerings while communicating a common dedication to evangelisation, and connection to the broader life of the Archdiocese.

SCE Director Daniel Ang shared that while the past logos have served the mission well, a new, more streamlined look was needed after four years of growth.

“When the centre was first formed, we were a loose cooperative of different teams operating within the archdiocese. We have worked hard to listen to local needs and bring the teams into alignment to offer conferences, formation, practical resources, experience of prayer, training and networks that can better equip and nourish people in Sydney in holiness and for Christ’s mission. In this process, we have grown in shared life and this new look represents that consolidation,” Ang said.

He believes the new look embraces the lifelong journey to Christ that the centre seeks to support.

“We hope that our young people engage with the great works and opportunities provided by Sydney Catholic Youth. As they grow older and mature, the men’s and women’s networks, the Theology of the Body initiatives of our Life, Marriage and Family team and marriage retreats can continue to serve their faith,” Ang said.

“All the while this ongoing conversion is always deeply connected with the parish as the Eucharistic community and is the basis of its renewal. Worship, prayer and a sacramental life also call for formation and spiritual growth in our discipleship, opportunities offered by our Parish Renewal Team.”

The new look seeks to bring together several visual elements including the Cross at the centre of our faith and a reliance on the Holy Spirit as the agent of evangelisation. It also seeks to better locate the works of the SCE in the life of the Archdiocese of Sydney.

“The strong visual homage to the archdiocese is significant, with its crest a foundational element of the new look. Along with the crest, you’ll also see a stained-glass window which represents our tradition and the beauty of our faith, with seven shards of glass chosen for its biblical significance, a nod to a sense of ‘fullness’ or completeness that comes in Christ. It seems the right time to come together under this one banner.”

The new logos are the creation of SCE and Catholic Weekly graphic designer Mat de Sousa. “It was an honour to be given the task to design the new look for the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation and the process of finding a design that meets the needs of the centre and its individual teams was spiritually and creatively fulfilling,” he said.

With the support of the Episcopal Vicar for Evangelisation Bishop Richard Umbers, the focus of each team of the SCE is integrated into the new colour scheme with Life, Marriage and Family represented by the colour green to symbolise stability, growth, creation and the hope that is embodied in family life.

The Parish Renewal Team is represented by red and orange to symbolise the fire of the Holy Spirit and a church that is truly alive. Finally, Sydney Catholic Youth is represented in yellow, denoting the joy and hope that the young bring to the church across Sydney, in its parishes, schools and communities.