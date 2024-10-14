From tragedy to triumph—accident reveals St Michael’s burning spirit

An unfortunate accident earlier this week at St Michael’s Belfield has surprisingly highlighted the love and generosity of spirit in the local parish community.

On Wednesday morning, the Grotto at St Michael’s caught ablaze, destroying the sacred prayer space to our Holy Mother, which is on parish grounds, but close to the neighbouring school.

Fortunately, fire fighters were quick to the scene to contain the blaze and limit the spread of the fire, but unfortunately the grotto was destroyed.

Parish Priest Father Andrew Benton said that while the fire was a shock, what happened next was a complete surprise.

“I barely had time to process the devastation, when my parish came up with a solution.”

As news the fire at St Michael’s spread the next morning, local parishioners set up a Go Fund Me page with a target of $10,000.

“They reached the target in seven hours. I am just overwhelmed with the response of charity and spirit amongst the parishioners. We are truly blessed to have such a special community,” Fr Andrew said.

Two days later and the figure has now doubled, with more than $21,000 being donated to the St Michael’s Grotto fund.

“This really is a showing of the Holy Spirit, to see adversity and be inspired as our Catholic community overcomes it as one,” Fr Andrew said.

The generous donations will be used to rebuild the grotto and create a special prayer space; however, Fr Andrew wants to warn everyone about safety.

“We invite everyone to come and reflect and share in prayer, however I urge everyone to take care to avoid accidents like what happened on Tuesday evening.”

It is believed the fire started when the flame of a prayer candle set fire to a card which had been left at the grotto. This caused other decorations parishioners had left at the grotto, such as synthetic nylon flowers, to roar in flame.

“We plan to use the funds to create a fitting tribute to our blessed mother, and I look forward to suggestions from the parish on what they would like this to look like.”