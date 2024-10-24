All Soul’s Day Concert: A beacon of hope for the Church in Need

In a powerful sign of solidarity with persecuted Christians worldwide, Artes Christi Australia, in collaboration with Coro Austral, announces its upcoming concert In Memoriam.

Set for All Souls’ Day, Saturday, 2 November 2024, at St Thomas Catholic Church Lewisham, In Memoriam stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of faith amidst global turmoil.

The concert is supporting Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), the only international Catholic charity dedicated to supporting suffering, oppressed, and persecuted Christians.

This partnership gains heightened significance against the backdrop of escalating violence in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“In these times of increasing persecution and conflict, our support for organizations like Aid to the Church in Need is more crucial than ever,” said Michael Murphy, Chorusmaster for Artes Christi and conductor of the event.

“Through music, we not only offer solace but also tangible support through prayer and donations, what better way than to help our brothers and sisters facing unimaginable hardships.”

The centrepiece of the evening, Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem, takes on profound meaning on All Souls’ Day.

The Requiem is the musical setting of the Mass for the Souls in Purgatory and explores themes of death, judgement, mercy and hope.

Faure’s focus is on rest and peace, which is even more appropriate given the support Artes Christi is providing ACN and the persecuted church.

“Performing Fauré’s Requiem allows us to offer musical prayers for those who have lost their lives including in recent conflicts,” Murphy explains.

“It’s our way of honouring the memory of all those who have died and standing in solidarity with recently affected families and communities.”

Last year’s Carols for Peace at St Mary’s Cathedral hosted by Artes Christi & the University Chaplaincies raised $20,000 for ACN.

As a result of this fundraising outreach at Carols for Peace, $10,000 was later distributed to support the suffering Church in Ukraine and $10,000 was distributed to support the suffering church in The Holy Land.

As tensions continue to escalate in various parts of the world, events like “In Memoriam” also serve as crucial reminders of the power of faith, music, and community in the face of adversity.”

The upcoming All Souls Day program will include works by Schubert, Victoria, Bach, and MacMillan creating a rich tapestry of sacred and secular music that speaks to the human experience of loss, hope, and faith.

“We are pleased to once again work with Artes Christi, who have been great supporters of our work” says Bernard Toutounji, National Director of ACN Aus/NZ. “Last year’s Carols for Peace proved to be an outstanding success in raising funds for our projects in Ukraine and the Holy Land, areas which have experienced a significant amount of persecution in recent years.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with Artes Christi look forward to their upcoming concert: In Memoriam on All Souls Day.”

“By attending this concert, you’re not just experiencing sublime music, you’re extending a lifeline to Christians facing persecution and hardship around the globe,” added Murphy.

