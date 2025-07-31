Already, but not yet: Why Jayden Campbell is the real deal

Some players get called “the next big thing” for years and never quite arrive. Others arrive quietly, deliver consistently, and still somehow get labelled a “future star.” Jayden Campbell is the latter—and he’s doing it in a struggling side.

He’s the son of a legend—Preston Campbell—and that brings pressure. But Jayden isn’t playing in anyone’s shadow. He’s carving out his own space, and in my opinion, he’s already one of the most complete players in the NRL.

That’s not to say he’s achieved everything or hit his ceiling—far from it. But the tools are there, the impact is real, and he’s already doing things some players never do in their whole careers.

The first time I saw him play fullback for the Titans, he was electric. Then he moved to five-eighth—and made an immediate impact there as well.

Now, Des Hasler has him even playing halfback. That move surprised me, but credit to him: he’s handled it with confidence and class.

To me, he’s a natural fullback. What impresses me most is how well-rounded his game is. In attack, he’s a strong runner with speed and vision, he’s a sharp ball player, he kicks well, and he’s even a reliable goal kicker.

In defence, his positioning and communication are excellent, and he’s one of the best support players I’ve seen. That instinct — to always be around the ball, ready for an offload — can’t be taught. He just has it.

And he’s only 25. He can still grow into his frame and take his game to another level physically. That’s the scary part.

So while some people still talk about what he could become, I think they’re missing what he already is. He’s not just a future star—he’s a current one. And if he keeps trending upward, the rest of the competition will have to catch up.

Watching Campbell develop got me thinking about a phrase used in Christian theology: already, but not yet.

It’s used to describe the Kingdom of God—that it’s already here among us, but not yet in its fullness. The same could be said for the life of a Christian. We’re already chosen, already called, already loved—but we’re also being shaped, refined, and strengthened day by day.

Jayden Campbell plays like someone who knows who he is. There’s no panic, no desperation to prove anything. He’s just out there doing his job—and doing it well. There’s a great confidence in that. A kind of humility too.

Like St Paul wrote, “He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion” (Phil 1:6). We’re all in process. But some people give you a glimpse of what that finished product could look like.

Campbell’s already shown us flashes. I can’t wait to see more.