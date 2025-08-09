The American Jewish Committee (AJC) has donated $25,000 to the Archdiocese of New York in order to assist in the repairs of the only Catholic Church in Gaza, Holy Family Church.

The church was struck by an Israeli tank shell that misfired, resulting in the death of three people and the injuries of many, including the Parish priest on 17 July.

- Advertisement -

AJC’s director of interreligious affairs, Rabbi Noam Marans, expressed his solidarity to Christians in a statement made on 1 August.

“In the wake of this tragedy, we want to be there for Catholic partners who have been there for the Jewish people in our times of need. Together, as Christians and Jews, we can affirm the shared humanity of all.”

The statement also acknowledged Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York for his friendship and support. Cardinal Dolan had previously raised funds with the AJC to help rebuild an Israeli home damaged on 7 October, 2023.