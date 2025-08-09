back to top
Sunday, August 10, 2025
11.1 C
Sydney
type here...
News

American Jewish Committee donates to rebuild the only Catholic Church in Gaza

By Rome Reports

Most read

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) has donated $25,000 to the Archdiocese of New York in order to assist in the repairs of the only Catholic Church in Gaza, Holy Family Church.

The church was struck by an Israeli tank shell that misfired, resulting in the death of three people and the injuries of many, including the Parish priest on 17 July.

- Advertisement -

AJC’s director of interreligious affairs, Rabbi Noam Marans, expressed his solidarity to Christians in a statement made on 1 August.

“In the wake of this tragedy, we want to be there for Catholic partners who have been there for the Jewish people in our times of need. Together, as Christians and Jews, we can affirm the shared humanity of all.”

The statement also acknowledged Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the Archdiocese of New York for his friendship and support. Cardinal Dolan had previously raised funds with the AJC to help rebuild an Israeli home damaged on 7 October, 2023.

Previous article
Catholic family experts tie marriage to dropping US fertility rate
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024