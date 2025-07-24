Archbishop Fisher homily: Dempsey medal recognition for those who serve

This is the edited text for the homily for the Solemn Mass of the 14th Sunday in Ordinary Time (Year C) + Dempsey medal.

The first Hobbit film was released in 2012 and grossed over $1b at the box office. Gandalf the wizard tricks Bilbo the hobbit into joining a band of dwarves led by the stubborn and courageous Thorin Oakenshield in a bid to reclaim treasure stolen by the evil dragon Smaug. Along the way Bilbo matures, learning what really matters, what battles are worth fighting. But his companions’ development remains arrested, so that when the dragon is ultimately defeated, lust for gold divides them. Only our hobbit returns home satisfied with his little treasure, handing the next adventure over to his nephew Frodo.

Much could be said about the meaning of J.R.R. Tolkien’s epics, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. We find the ancient struggle between light and darkness, themes from Catholic social teaching in an age of capitalist exploitation, reflections on reconciliation between races, and insights into the responsibilities of leaders—issues as relevant today as they were in the 1930s, when Tolkien first put pen to paper.

Whilst The Hobbit is a story about those with authority, it also speaks to “everyone” about loyalty, courage and character: the qualities, then, of any good individual, especially of any truly Christian individual. Yet Tolkien’s epics are also deeply ecclesial ones, as none of our heroes achieves greatness alone, but only as a part of a group united in a common mission. Sadly, Hollywood today lacks the sacred imagination to appreciate such themes, and tends to reduce such stories to entertainment only. But such dwarfed moral sensibilities and structures of meaning are impoverishing and make it especially hard for people to cope when the hard times come, as they do for the Halflings in Tolkien’s tale.

In today’s Gospel (Lk 10:1-12, 17-20), Jesus sends “seventy-two others”—that is all of us—on mission, as labourers in His vineyard, as heralds going before Him, introducing Him to others, bringing peace and healing to people’s hearts and homes, above all proclaiming the closeness of God’s kingdom. He also tells us how to go about that mission—in pairs, without money, gear, luggage. In other words, when it comes to the missionary stuff, you’ve got to let go of the comforts and securities, the risk assessments, strategic plans, and the rest, and rely upon divine providence and other people’s generosity. God and God’s children will look after you. “The labourer deserves his wages” and so the People of God will provide for their clergy and missionaries. Many will welcome you. There will be real spiritual victories. And there will be heaven at the end…

Sounds pretty good, this apostolate stuff! But read between the lines: your vineyard will be understaffed; you will be “like lambs among wolves” in a hostile world; whole towns will rebuff you; there will be serpents and scorpions underfoot; there will be your own demons and those of others too. Mission is not all plain sailing!

Good and bad, then, idealism and realism. Christ knows us all too well: that we can be cocky and complacent; that we enjoy the effects of God’s grace but attribute it to our own efforts. The seventy-two return in our Gospel like the dwarves in Tolkien’s tale, claiming the credit and measuring their success by who they’ve subjugated. Jesus tells them not to rejoice in their spiritual power but only in the heavenly One whose instruments they are. Likewise in today’s epistle, Paul tells the Christians in Galatia to boast of nothing but the cross of Jesus Christ (Gal 6:14-18).

It’s a helpful reminder, I think we can all agree, for members of this evangelising and worshipping community, that whatever success we have is not about us or for us, it is God’s work and for the Redemption of humanity. We often talk of Christians as God’s eyes and ears, voice and hands in our world, and there’s an important sense in which that’s true. But it risks us thinking these things all depend on us, that God needs us, that it is really us doing the work. No, says Jesus today, it’s heaven at work in you. Not you helping God, it’s God’s grace enabling your actions. If you get to harvest a bountiful crop it is because Christ has seeded the soul of people’s hearts, watered it with His supernatural graces, begun the good work in them and brought it to fulfilment. We are just the combine harvesters.

So, in conforming our eyes and ears, minds and hearts, hands and actions to His, we come to appreciate the fecundity of God, the bounty we could never have brought about ourselves. The disciples think the demons fear them; but Satan only fears us when we have so conformed ourselves so closely to Christ that, when he confronts us, he finds himself in contest with Christ.

It is precisely in allowing Christ to shine in and through them that today’s Dempsey medallists have been able to live out the faith and virtues of Christian discipleship. Like Bilbo stepping beyond the comfort zone of the Shire to accompany Thorin’s company on a daring mission, you have each demonstrated generosity and daring in lending your gifts to Christ’s mission.

And what a range of gifts there are in your cohort! Among you are RCIA coordinators and catechists, choir directors and organists, sacristans, acolytes and lectors, pastoral carers, prayer leaders, parish fundraisers and gardeners, parish secretaries and social media managers, St Vincent de Paul volunteers, cooks, shrine builders, and tireless committee members. Together you represent a remarkable tapestry of service to the sick and housebound, the young and ignorant, the financially or spiritually poor, sustaining the daily heartbeat of our parishes. As you celebrate with Christ today like those returned disciples, you celebrate what He has done in and through you.

Dear friends, the success and vitality of our Church relies not upon solitary heroes or one-man-bands, but communities of people like our medallists, ready to give themselves to Christ’s mission and to let Him transform them to that end. Today we honour those hobbits who have stepped out of their comfort zones and dared to do great things, serving with humility, not for sordid rewards, and bringing the treasure of the Church’s worship, teaching and outreach to those around you. May their example inspire us all to continue the journey together, so that in all things God may be known, loved and served. Thank you and God bless you for your service!