back to top
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
10.9 C
Sydney
type here...
News

Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors’ new president “pioneer in his field”

By OSV News

Most read

French Archbishop Thibault Verny of Chambéry, is pictured in an April 3, 2025, photo. The Vatican announced July 5 that Pope Leo XIV appointed Archbishop Verny, 58, president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, succeeding U.S. Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley. Archbishop Verny pledged to continue the church’s mission to protect the most vulnerable and build on the legacy of his predecessor. (OSV News photo/Hermine Halouchery, CPP)

Archbishop Thibault Verny of Chambéry, France, has been named president of the Vatican’s Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, succeeding Cardinal Sean O’Malley.

Archbishop Verny, 59, is widely respected in France for his rigorous approach to clergy abuse cases.

A physicist-turned-priest, as auxiliary bishop of Paris, he spearheaded groundbreaking cooperation between the church and civil authorities, ending the practice of internal investigations in favor of immediate judicial referrals.

- Advertisement -

That 2019 Paris protocol became a model nationwide. Stéphane de Navacelle, a lawyer who worked on France’s landmark 2021 abuse report, praised Archbishop Verny’s “rigor,” but also “transparency,” and “irreproachable commitment” to victims and justice.

Archbishop Verny has been a member of the Vatican commission since 2022 and previously chaired France’s own anti-abuse council.

His appointment signals Rome’s confidence in his ability to institutionalise transparency and accountability globally, building on hard lessons learned in France’s painful reckoning with decades of abuse.

Previous article
Nearly one in three conceptions in England and Wales end in abortion, government figures reveal
Next article
Australia’s Catholic bishops call for national ban on surrogacy
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024