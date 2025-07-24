Aussie pilgrims embark on their spiritual journey towards the Jubilee of Youth

Teary farewells quickly turned into hopeful excitement as more than 40 pilgrims from Sydney’s South West set out for the International airport ahead of their flight to Rome for the Jubilee of Youth.

Just two hours before, the group met at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Moorebank with their families for a special Commissioning Mass celebrated by Somascan Fr Sheldon Burke CRS and Fr Johnson Malayil CRS on 20 July.

The Mass was not only an opportunity for families to pray for and farewell their loved ones, but it concluded a year-long formation program which was run by Fr Sheldon in preparation for the two-and-a-half-week pilgrimage.

“Our spiritual preparation began months ago with monthly formation as a group focusing on each of the saints that we will be visiting, including St John Paul II, St Faustina, St Padre Pio and St Francis of Assisi to name a few,” said Sydney young adult Tamara Nathan, who will be on pilgrimage with Fr Sheldon to Rome via Poland.

“Just learning about their lives and how they lived such difficult but Christ-centred lives is so inspiring and a much needed reminder that becoming a Saint is possible.

“It feels so surreal and special that I am called to attend this year.”

Placing this same importance on formation, Melanie Ltaif also felt blessed to be attending this once-in-a-lifetime experience and knew going in that she had to prepare herself to get the most out of the pilgrimage spiritually.

The RE teacher from Mount St Joseph Catholic College in Millpera took the chance for spiritual growth seriously and pondered on what she wanted to get out of the experience.

“Through prayer and reflection, along with formation sessions, I was able to piece together that I want to bring the sense of hope and community that our faith gives us to others through prayer,” said Melanie.

“I am beyond thrilled to be on this faith journey and I want to strengthen my connection with our creator, grow an even greater appreciation for Our Lady and learn from our Saints.

“Opportunities like daily Mass and contemplative silence in the heart of our church will certainly help me do this.”

Melanie is one of 100 pilgrims from Australia who will be attending the youth celebrations in Rome and will also be among more than 60 who will be travelling with Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP and the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney.

Accompanying Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP and preaching at a Holy Mass for the pilgrims on 21 July, Fr Ben Saliba expressed his prayers that the pilgrimage will be a transformational experience for them and for all who participate in the Jubilee of Youth.

“I have asked the pilgrims to ponder deeper questions such as ‘why am I here’, ‘what am I doing this for?,” said the Master of Ceremonies to the Archbishop of Sydney and Assistant Priest at St Mary’s Cathedral.

“These questions cut to the core of our existence and are ultimately only answered through an intimate relationship with God.

“On this pilgrimage we have left home and family, work and community, to pursue this relationship and to give God permission to work in us at all times.”

Culminating with a week of celebrations in Rome from 28 July, the Jubilee of Youth will bring together young Catholics, particularly those aged 18 to 35, from around the world for spiritual renewal and community at the centre of the Catholic faith.

Pope Leo XIV will be celebrating Mass for those attending the Jubilee of Youth on 3 August at Tor Vergata on the outskirts of Rome, a location remembered for the historic Mass presided over by Saint John Paul II during the Great Jubilee of the Year 2000.

“What I am most excited about is getting to see our new Holy Father Pope Leo XIV and hear his address to the young people who have travelled far and wide to attend the Jubilee,” said Tamara in anticipation for the Holy Mass.

“In the world we live in right now, with so much pain, suffering and confusion thrust onto young adults, it’s so important to engage them and remind them of the Hope that only Christ can bring.

“I’m so excited to be on this journey to encounter and hear Christ Jesus in a special way, to open my heart to him and for His amazing will to come to fruition in my life and in turn the lives of my friends and family at home, whom I have brought with me in my heart.

“Praying fervently through the intercession of the saints for their special intentions, I am going to use this pilgrimage as an opportunity to listen to God’s call on my heart for the plans he has for my life.”