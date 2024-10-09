New vicar of Rome

From the 21 new cardinals Pope Francis announced on 7 October, cardinal-elect Baldassare Reina has been appointed as the new Vicar General of the Diocese of Rome.

“I know that a mission awaits me that is far from easy, because ours is a beautiful city, but extremely complex,” he said.

“Unfortunately, it is marked by so many hardships, so many difficulties. So, I do not intend to give an answer to everyone, but I would like to be for everyone a sign that God’s love is visible, that it is present. He does it also through us, poor shepherds.”

Until now, Reina was serving as vicegerent of the diocese. This move comes after a series of internal changes made by Pope Francis. The pope removed Cardinal Angelo de Donatis and appointed him to the apostolic penitentiary.

Pope Francis said in April that he would take some time of discernment to think about who would be his replacement. That time has now arrived. Rome already has its new cardinal vicar.