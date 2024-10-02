Pope meets with a group of German pilgrims before Synod Mass

Before the opening Mass of the Synod, Pope Francis met with an ecumenical group consisting of Catholic and Lutheran pilgrims from Germany. They welcomed him with music of a youth choir.
The pope thanked them for coming together to rediscover the richness of pilgrimage and faith.
“In the name of the church, I thank you for taking this ecumenical mission of Jesus seriously and for trying to carry it out in this common pilgrimage and, just as importantly, in everyday life,” he said.
Pope Francis also noted that a large part of the group was made up of volunteers. He told them that their free service is a particularly important witness.