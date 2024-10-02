back to top
Thursday, October 3, 2024
18.3 C
Sydney
type here...
World

Pope meets with a group of German pilgrims before Synod Mass

By Rome Reports

Most read

Before the opening Mass of the Synod, Pope Francis met with an ecumenical group consisting of Catholic and Lutheran pilgrims from Germany. They welcomed him with music of a youth choir.

The pope thanked them for coming together to rediscover the richness of pilgrimage and faith.

“In the name of the church, I thank you for taking this ecumenical mission of Jesus seriously and for trying to carry it out in this common pilgrimage and, just as importantly, in everyday life,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Pope Francis also noted that a large part of the group was made up of volunteers. He told them that their free service is a particularly important witness.

Previous article
Beginning of Synod opens with rosary ahead of 1 year of war in Gaza
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024