Beginning of Synod opens with rosary ahead of 1 year of war in Gaza

The Mass for the beginning of the final phase of the Synod started with all the members walking down the central aisle of St Peter’s Square.

During the homily, Pope Francis told the participants that the Synod demands that they use both heart and mind on the delicacy of topics being discussed. But he pointed out that it is important to not lose humility.

“We cannot allow ourselves to look away from the children, whom Jesus continues to place at the centre of our meetings and work tables, to remind us that the only way to be “up to” the task entrusted to us is to lower ourselves, to make ourselves small and to accept ourselves as such, with humility,” the pope said.

And at the end, the pope made an announcement—he said he would go to the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome on 6 October to pray a rosary for peace.

“To invoke from the intercession of the Virgin Mary the gift of peace, next Sunday I will go to the Basilica of St Mary Major, where I will pray the Holy Rosary and address to Our Lady a heartfelt supplication,” he said.

“If possible, I also ask you, members of the Synod, to accompany me on that occasion. On the following day, 7 October, I ask everyone to observe a day of prayer and fasting for peace in the world.”

Pope Francis used the opening Synod Mass to bring attention to 7 October, the day of fasting and prayer that marks one year since the beginning of the war in Gaza.