Bishops, theologians, and authority in the Catholic Church

The recent removal of prominent theologian Ralph Martin from his teaching role at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit has brought renewed attention to a longstanding and delicate question in Catholic life: how should authority be exercised within the church, especially when it involves the relationship between bishops and theologians?

Martin, who had taught at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit for more than 20 years and was instrumental in launching its Licentiate in Sacred Theology program in the New Evangelisation, expressed surprise at his removal. In a public statement, he noted that when he asked Archbishop Edward J Weisenburger for an explanation, he was given no specific reasons—only a general reference to concerns about his theological perspective.

Martin was dismissed alongside Eduardo Echeverria, professor of theology and philosophy, and Edward Peters, a well-known canon lawyer who has since retained legal counsel regarding the matter.

Whatever one makes of the archbishop’s decision, the situation raises an important point: episcopal authority in the church isn’t meant to be isolated. Bishops don’t exercise their role in a vacuum nor should they suppress inquiry but are called to safeguard communion in the truth. This means their authority is deeply connected to the life and faith of the entire church and exists to serve the unity and integrity of that faith.

The discussion surrounding Martin’s removal is less about whether the church needs authority, which most reasonable people accept, and more about how that authority is lived out, especially when it touches on complex theological issues or legitimate differences of perspectives.

Within the Catholic tradition, not every disagreement or nuance constitutes dissent or heresy, and good theology can be a stimulus to the Magisterium to deepen its own teaching as the church itself recognises in the 1990 instruction Donum Veritatis (“The Gift of Truth”) on the ecclesial vocation of the theologian.

Our Catholic tradition holds that bishops and theologians have different but complementary responsibilities. Bishops, as successors of the apostles, are entrusted with preserving and authentically interpreting the deposit of faith, namely Scripture and Tradition.

Theologians, meanwhile, are called to explore and deepen the church’s understanding of that faith through study, reflection, and engagement with contemporary issues. They do this not as lone operators or rebellious virtuosos but from within the heart of the church, rooted in its life and mission.

The search for truth is not merely an academic pursuit but a path to spiritual freedom. As the Gospel affirms, “the truth will make you free” (Jn 8:32), and that truth is ultimately a gift given in the person of Jesus Christ. For this reason, the church is called to take theology seriously and to actively foster its development.

Theology springs from the desire to understand God’s revelation and its significance for human life and salvation, not only in the past but in the present, where new challenges and questions continue to emerge. In every age, and especially in times of cultural and spiritual upheaval like our own, theology remains indispensable to the church’s mission.

This understanding of theology, as both a service to the church and a response to the living truth of Christ, has been articulated with particular clarity by Joseph Ratzinger, later Pope Benedict XVI.

Both in his theological writings and in his leadership as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Ratzinger emphasised the importance of a theology that remains rooted in the church’s faith while also engaging deeply with the questions of the time.

In Donum Veritatis, which Ratzinger helped shape, he stressed that theology must always be in communion with the Magisterium yet also retain the freedom to seek deeper understanding. As the instruction affirms, theology “arises from love for the one who is the Truth”, and that love necessarily includes the desire to understand.

Ratzinger also acknowledged that tensions between bishops and theologians are not only inevitable but can be fruitful. Theological inquiry is not about repeating formulas by rote but about delving ever more deeply into the mystery of God. Sometimes that process will challenge familiar categories or propose new ways of expressing timeless truths. In those moments, the bishop’s role is not to silence but to listen, discern, and test what is being said in light of the church’s faith, always seeking dialogue before judgement.

This vision was reinforced by the Second Vatican Council. The dogmatic constitutions of that council Dei Verbum and Lumen Gentium both affirm the unique teaching role of bishops but also recognise the shared responsibility of all the faithful in the life of the church.

Theologians contribute to the church’s mission not as outsiders, but from within, helping the Magisterium articulate the faith credibly and clearly in new contexts. Theologians must ‘abide in the truth’, even as they engage the challenges and questions that arise in every age.

Still, as Donum Veritatis makes clear, theological freedom is not independence from the church’s teaching authority. Theologians are bound by the very faith they seek to understand. They must resist the temptation to elevate personal theories and speculation above the church’s received doctrine.

At the same time, Ratzinger warned bishops against a defensive or authoritarian posture that could stifle authentic theological development. What’s needed instead is humility, patience, and mutual trust, grounded in a shared commitment to the truth revealed in Christ.

In Martin’s case, the core issue may not be a doctrinal error, but rather the process by which the decision was made. Was there room for genuine dialogue? Was the discernment process transparent and charitable? These are not merely procedural concerns but go to the heart of what it means for the church to live in unity. Decisions made behind closed doors, without explanation or engagement, risk undermining that unity rather than strengthening it.

The church is strongest when it cultivates what Ratzinger called “a theology lived in faith,” a theology rooted in love for Christ, grounded in fidelity to the church’s tradition, and open to the questions of the age. When bishops and theologians respect each other’s distinct but related vocations, when authority is exercised pastorally and theological inquiry is carried out faithfully, the church grows, not just in doctrinal clarity but in spiritual vitality.

As Donum Veritatis reminds us, inevitable tensions “are not matters of indifference.” When faced with good faith, they can become “a dynamic factor, a stimulus to both the Magisterium and theologians, to fulfill their respective roles while practicing dialogue.”

The case of Martin, Echeverria and Peters reminds us that unity in the church is not preserved by avoiding difficult conversations, but by entering into them honestly and with a shared love for the truth. When bishops and theologians work together, even amid tensions, the church is better equipped to proclaim the Gospel in all its depth and plenitude to the world.