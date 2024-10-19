Pope Francis remembers Blessed Popiełuszko

During his weekly catechesis, Pope Francis enthusiastically greeted the visiting Poles as he remembered a figure dear to them, Blessed Popiełuszko, who was assassinated in 1984 by the Soviet regime.

“May this Blessed, who taught to overcome evil with good, sustain you in building unity in the spirit of truth and respect for the dignity of the human person,” Pope Francis said.

Minutes earlier the pope had resumed his weekly catechesis. He recalled how differences among Christians can be overcome.

- Advertisement -

“I like to say this ‘reconciled differences.’ Among Christians there are many differences—this one is from that school, that one is from that school, that one is Protestant, that one is [something else].

“But the important thing is that these differences are reconciled in the love of walking together.”

Pope Francis also reflected on how internal problems in the church throughout history also served to deepen faith.