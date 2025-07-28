By Jennifer Orre

Last month, I had the privilege of attending the 2025 International Safeguarding Conference held in Rome, a gathering of safeguarding leaders, clergy, and professionals from across the world, united in our shared commitment to building a safer church for all.

This year’s theme, “Women of Faith, Women of Strength,” was both challenging and deeply hopeful.

It brought into focus the breadth and complexity of safeguarding across diverse cultural, legal, and ecclesial landscapes, particularly as it relates to the role of women.

The conference explored the experiences of women in leadership, the vital voices of women survivors, the protection of women religious, and the significant contributions women continue to make in shaping and advancing safeguarding practices across the globe.

It was both humbling and enlightening to hear how safeguarding is expressed in countries with vastly different resources and histories, and how our shared mission often transcends borders.

Despite clear differences between developed and developing nations in safeguarding structures and resources, the similarities were striking. No matter which continent we live and work, we are all grappling with the same fundamental challenges: building trust, responding compassionately to those who have been harmed, fostering accountability, and shifting deep-rooted cultural attitudes within our institutions.

One of the strengths of this conference is the focus on walking alongside and accompanying each other in the shared responsibility of safeguarding.

True accompaniment means meeting others where they are, it is about listening, sharing expertise, and building capacity in ways that respect each community’s context and strengths in the spirit of solidarity and mutual respect.

Beyond the formal sessions, some of the most meaningful moments of the week came in the “in-between,” in the coffee breaks, shared meals, and chance conversations that built bridges between dioceses and international jurisdictions.

These encounters were rich with mutual encouragement, honesty, and a sense of shared purpose. Within the Australian delegation, there was a genuine spirit of collegiality, and I was deeply impressed by the passion and dedication of our representatives.

Despite the complexities and discomfort that often surround safeguarding work, the tone was overwhelmingly future-focused and hopeful.

Another highlight was hearing from Australia’s newly appointed Ambassador to the Holy See, the Hon. Keith Pitt, who addressed delegates at the opening dinner. His generous presence, thoughtful remarks, and clear commitment to safeguarding were greatly appreciated and reflected the seriousness with which Australia is engaging with these global issues.

Looking ahead, the theme for next year’s conference — “One Commitment, Many Contexts: Safeguarding Across Cultures”, is very timely. In an increasingly connected and culturally diverse world, understanding how safeguarding can be genuinely effective across contexts is essential.

We must move beyond one-size-fits-all approaches to ones that are deeply rooted in cultural understanding, without ever compromising the dignity or safety of those we serve.

The conference in Rome was a powerful reminder that safeguarding is not just a compliance requirement, it is a call to culture change, to relational healing, and to Gospel witness.

As the Safeguarding Director for the Archdiocese of Sydney, I returned with renewed energy and clarity about our shared responsibility: to lead, to listen, and to support one another at a local, national, and global level and continue to nurture and strengthen a Church that is truly safe for all.

Jennifer Orre is the Director of Safeguarding, Archdiocese of Sydney.