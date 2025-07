Pope calls for ceasefire, dialogue, peace after church hit in Gaza

After an early morning attack on the Holy Family Church in Gaza, Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire, dialogue and peace in the region.

With Israeli tanks shelling multiple targets in Gaza, witnesses claimed the strike 17 July came from Israeli artillery shells. The Israeli military said in a statement it was aware of the reports of damage and casualties at the church, and that “the circumstances of the incident are under review.”

More than 500 men, women and children had been sheltering at the church, including about 50 people with disabilities and ill children cared for by the Missionaries of Charity. It is the only Catholic church in the Gaza Strip.

- Advertisement -

The early morning raid on the church left three people dead and nine injured, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem told ANSA, the Italian news agency.

Among the wounded were those who were seriously injured, those in stable condition and some with light injuries, the patriarchate said.

Among those hurt was the parish priest, Father Gabriel Romanelli, an Argentine of Italian descent whom Pope Francis would call regularly. News photos show the priest sitting with a white bandage wrapped around his right calf at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

A telegram sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican secretary of state, on behalf of the pope, stated, “His Holiness Pope Leo XIV was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of life and injury caused by the military attack on the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza, and he assures the parish priest, Father Gabriele Romanelli, and the whole parish community of his spiritual closeness.”

“In commending the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, the Holy Father prays for the consolation of those who grieve and for the recovery of the injured,” the cardinal wrote.

“His Holiness renews his call for an immediate ceasefire, and he expresses his profound hope for dialogue, reconciliation and enduring peace in the region,” he wrote.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, told Vatican News, “We still have partial information, because communication with Gaza is not very easy, especially today.”

He confirmed that several were wounded, some seriously. “They say it was a mistake by an Israeli tank, but we don’t know. It hit the church, directly at the church,” he said.

Speaking to Vatican News 12 July, Father Romanelli said almost everyone in the area beyond the church compound had left. “All around us, there is only death and destruction.”

“Day and night, we are accompanied by the sound of bombs falling even a few hundred meters from the parish. It is absurd, but now, after 21 months, these horrendous sounds of explosions have become an ordinary part of daily life,” he had said.

The Israeli Defense Forces’ offensive in the Gaza Strip came after the 7 October, 2023, terrorist attacks by Hamas and other jihadist groups operating from the territory.

Speaking to Aid to the Church in Need in mid-July, Father Romanelli underlined that the situation in Gaza was “very, very serious.”

“Another day of war—another hour of war—continues to complicate the lives of tens and hundreds of thousands of people,” he said, urging the world’s faithful to pray and support those affected.

“We ask you to continue helping us—to pray a lot, and to encourage others to pray,” he said. “To seek peace and justice by all means, and also to lend a hand to these poor people.”

Father Romanelli told Vatican News 12 July that there had been a little more than 1,000 Christians in Gaza before the 7 October attack. About 300 managed to get out of the strip when the Rafah crossing with Egypt was still open, he said.

At least 16 Christians were killed in a raid that hit the Orthodox Patriarchate’s St Porphyry Church in October 2023, Aid to the Church in Need said. An elderly Christian was killed in November 2023, and a month later, a mother and daughter were killed just outside the church when an IDF sniper fired on the grounds of the Holy Family Church.