Pope Francis canonises the “Martyrs of Damascus”

Canonisations are usually feast days in the Vatican. The liturgical celebration begins with the singing of the Veni Creator Spiritus, which is intoned on solemn occasions.

The Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints then gives a brief account of the lives of those about to be declared saints.

Among them, this Sunday, was the group known as the “Martyrs of Damascus.” Eight Franciscans and three lay people who were brutally murdered in Syria in 1860.

During his homily the pope said that these martyrs were exemplary because they imitated Christ: not seeking to dominate but to serve.

“It is not he who dominates who wins, but he who serves out of love. Let us repeat: he who dominates does not win, but he who serves out of love,” said Pope Francis.

“This is what we should desire: not power but service.”

The pope also stressed the idea that one cannot be a part-time Christian.

“Service is the Christian way of life. It is not about fulfilling a list of things to do so that, when they are finished, our turn can be considered over,” he said.

“Whoever serves with love does not say, ‘Now it will be someone else’s turn.’ That is the attitude of an employee, not of a witness to the faith.”

During the liturgical celebration the pope also canonised three other blesseds. Two Italians and a nun from Canada.

Among the celebrants was an official representation of the church of the Middle East, a church that for centuries has been experiencing a continuous exodus of Christians.