Saturday, October 5, 2024
Cardinal urges recommitment to create a world where peace, justice, human dignity prevail

By OSV News

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, right, Vatican secretary of state, and Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Vatican’s permanent observer to the United Nations, distribute Communion during Mass at Holy Family Church in New York City 30 September, 2024. The liturgy marked the 60th anniversary of the Holy See being accorded permanent observer state status at the UN.Cardinal Parolin was concluding a visit to New York, where he had participated in the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly. (OSV News photo/Gregory A. Shemitz)

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, returned to themes relating to peace that he had presented during 79th session of the UN General Assembly at an evening Mass celebrated 30 September at Holy Family Church in Manhattan, near UN headquarters.

Quoting and commenting primarily on the evening’s Gospel reading (Luke 9:46-50), Cardinal Parolin said, “The Gospel gives us a glimpse of the humanity of the disciples,” as they discuss which one of them was greatest.

Jesus quietly rebukes them by placing a child in their midst, saying, “Whoever welcomes this little child in my name welcomes me; and whoever welcomes me welcomes the one who sent me. For it is the one who is least among you all who is the greatest.”

“The child does not symbolise innocence as much as littleness” and the need for salvation, Cardinal Parolin said. “For the past 60 years, since it has taken its place at the UN as an observer state,” he continued, “the Holy See has continued to champion human dignity, to champion human rights, especially the most fundamental right of all, the right to life, to be an advocate for social justice and economic development, and to speak in the defence of the forgotten, migrants, refugees and the displaced.”

