A Saint in Nikes comes to Chatswood

Within 24 hours of asking to obtain a first-class relic from the Sanctuary of the Spoliation Catholic Church in Italy, Corazon Sim received her “miracle” answer.

The retired Jesuit Refugee Service missionary received the hair of Blessed Carlo Acutis to be displayed permanently at the Our Lady of Dolours Chatswood parish.

Having worked in Rome for 36 years, Corazon was on a pilgrimage with friends in July from the Chatswood parish, staying opposite Carlo’s burial place.

But it was when all her friends had left and Corazon returned alone to the young blessed that she received the very particular request and documentation from Fr David Ranson PP VG and Bishop Anthony Randazzo DD JCL.

“I talked to the secretary in charge at the archbishop’s place in Assisi and she said they had a backlog of at least six months for relics!” Corazon told The Catholic Weekly.

“Even if that hurdle could be overcome, it had to be picked up and delivered in person, but I was only going to be in Assisi a few more days before heading home to the Philippines.”

Pleading once more, Corazon was asked to come back the following morning. When she did, waiting for her were the relics.

“It really was a miracle,” she said.

“I had prayed to Carlo at his tomb saying, ‘you have to give us a hand so that we can get it,’ and he did help us.”

Fittingly, it was Corazon who processed the relics into Our Lady of Dolours as the beaming Chatswood parish formally welcomed Carlo with Mass on Friday 11 October.

The Broken Bay parish was overflowing with more than 1000 attendees eagerly anticipating Carlo’s new home in Chatswood’s newly renovated Eucharistic adoration chapel.

Those across the ends of the diocese and beyond came to mark the occasion, including a busload of parishioners from an hour away at St Patrick’s Catholic Church and Shrine of St John Paul II in East Gosford.

Students from St Pius X College were also in attendance, while the rousing occasion also marked the premiere of a new Mass setting written by parish director of music Titus Grenyer.

“It’s only my presumption, but I think what may have helped [receiving the relic so quickly] was the name of the church,” Fr David said.

“In the application, we emphasised the similarity of the name of our church with Carlo’s baptismal church, Our Lady of Dolours in Chelsea, UK and also the fact Chatswood is surrounded by 2,000 students each day with our three schools.

“This is a centre for our young people, who may have given those in Assisi the confidence to act quickly.”

Following Mass, Fr David carried the relic to its new resting place in the chapel designed by parishioner and architect John O’Brien for the occasion.

Corazon was brought to tears.

“I just wanted to complete my mission and now that we’re here, my wish has come true,” she said.

“This is the power of the relic,” Fr David added.

“It makes present the one whom we remember. They are not just an idea, a thought. They are something of the body, a tangible life you can see and touch. They become physically present in our midst.”

Carlo will next year become the first canonised saint of the 21st century after passing away from Leukemia in 2006 at the age of 15 years old. He is remembered for his love of video games, friends, family and above all, the Eucharist.

“Seeing his tomb in Assisi, he was in jeans, and a pair of Nike sneakers—it’s so uncommon,” said Elise.

“Usually, saints are dressed in the robe of their century, but this guy’s part of ours and that’s really special.”

Young parishioner Andrew Mullins*, who was baptised in the parish, said the event marked a special moment in the parish’s youth outreach.

“I feel like Carlo, and I very much share a similar heart. I love the Eucharist, I love the poor,” he said.

“So many more youth and young adults have come along in the last three of four years, and this is going to help bring even more.”

The parish will now plan a program related to 2025’s Jubilee Year in Rome, now made more special by Carlo’s anticipated canonisation.

“It’s something that’s definitely meant to be. In the whole process, there’s now an excitement that has not just been generated in the parish itself, but across our diocese,” said Fr David.

*Name changed upon request.