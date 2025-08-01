Young teen’s relics a reminder for pilgrims that holiness “is not impossible”

Along one of Rome’s busiest streets, Via del Corso, traffic moves slowly as hundreds of pilgrims crisscross traffic on foot to get to their destination.

Amid the mayhem stands the Church of San Marcello al Corso, a small church built in the late 17th century that also houses several relics, including one of the True Cross.

However, on the occasion of the Jubilee of Youth, the church became the temporary home of a first-class relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis, who will become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint in September.

- Advertisement -

A steady stream of pilgrims entered the church 31 July, signing prayer intention cards and kneeling in silent prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament.

To the left of the main altar was a small table bearing a golden reliquary housing a section Acutis’ pericardium, a membrane that surrounds the heart.

The display of the relic in Rome from 29-31 July was organised by Catholic Christian Outreach (CCO), a Canadian Catholic movement dedicated to campus ministry and evangelization.

During the Jubilee of Youth, CCO hosted the relic at San Marcello al Corso as part of its “Young Saints—A pilgrimage in Rome” program.