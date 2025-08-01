back to top
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Young teen’s relics a reminder for pilgrims that holiness “is not impossible”

By Catholic News Service

A reliquary containing a first-class relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis is displayed at the Church of San Marcello al Corso in Rome July 31, 2025, during the Jubilee of Youth, ahead of his Sept. 7 canonization. The relic, a section of the saint-to-be’s pericardium, the membrane that surrounds and protects the heart, holds deep physiological and spiritual significance, symbolizing both the love of Christ and the Eucharist, to which Acutis was especially devoted. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

Along one of Rome’s busiest streets, Via del Corso, traffic moves slowly as hundreds of pilgrims crisscross traffic on foot to get to their destination.

Amid the mayhem stands the Church of San Marcello al Corso, a small church built in the late 17th century that also houses several relics, including one of the True Cross.

However, on the occasion of the Jubilee of Youth, the church became the temporary home of a first-class relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis, who will become the Catholic Church’s first millennial saint in September.

A steady stream of pilgrims entered the church 31 July, signing prayer intention cards and kneeling in silent prayer in front of the Blessed Sacrament.

To the left of the main altar was a small table bearing a golden reliquary housing a section Acutis’ pericardium, a membrane that surrounds the heart.

Pilgrims visit the Church of San Marcello al Corso in Rome to venerate the relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis July 31, 2025, during the Jubilee of Youth, ahead of his Sept. 7 canonization. (CNS photo/Lola Gomez)

The display of the relic in Rome from 29-31 July was organised by Catholic Christian Outreach (CCO), a Canadian Catholic movement dedicated to campus ministry and evangelization.

During the Jubilee of Youth, CCO hosted the relic at San Marcello al Corso as part of its “Young Saints—A pilgrimage in Rome” program.

