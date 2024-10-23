Carols at the Cathedral returns: A Christmas must-see at St Mary’s Cathedral this December!

The return of the beloved Carols at the Cathedral concert at St Mary’s Cathedral this December, promises to be a highlight of the festive season, rekindling the spirit of joy and togetherness this Christmas.

This year’s event marks a triumphant comeback for the premier Christmas musical celebration, featuring the renowned St Mary’s Cathedral choir performing a full spectrum of timeless classics.

Audiences will be delighted to experience the magic of these classic songs as they once again bounce off the sacred stone walls of the Cathedral, with two spectacular performances set to fill the majestic space with joyous melodies and holiday cheer this December.

This year’s concert will be a first for Daniel Justin, since his appointment as Director of Music of St Mary’s Cathedral last year.

“St Mary’s Cathedral hasn’t had a concert for two years, so it’s a great opportunity to be bigger and better this year, with some new, exciting pieces,” he said, in between rehearsal breaks, held deep in the Cathedral’s crypt.

Indeed, the world-famous choir have already begun dusting off the Christmas song books to prepare for the much-anticipated return of this landmark concert event.

“This sort of thing is something which doesn’t just happen overnight, we’ve got about two months now of solid preparation before the concert,” said Daniel.

Daniel has promised a selection of classic, traditional Christmas tunes, as well as some surprises he’s eager to reveal in this year’s repertoire.

“There’s a huge amount of music to get through. We’re singing some songs from the early 16th century, right the way through to carols that have been composed more recently and some pieces which were only written about two years ago. There’s a full spectrum of music for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

“I think it’s important to give people what they expect at Christmas and people expect the traditional carols, so of course we’ll be performing those, because that’s a very important part of what we do here, allowing people to sing the praises of God.

“However, I’ve also gone with a few left field items that people probably won’t expect from Saint Mary’s Cathedral Choir,” he teased.

Australia’s oldest permanent musical group will be performing these surprises and a full range of classics to audiences across two performances in December.

It’s Daniel’s hope that in this sacred space, where history and hope intertwine, these carols will transform the cathedral into a haven of peace and celebration.

“There is that living tradition of music here at the cathedral, coupled with the beauty of the building itself, the magic of Christmas, that touch of Christmas sparkle, the colourful lights…it’s a great time of year,” said Daniel.