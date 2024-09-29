Belgian Synod: Pope condemns “fashionable” reforms

Pope Francis’ meeting with clergy and laity dealt with the concerns and realities of the Catholic Church in Belgium, from how to deal with secularisation to how to manage prison ministry.

Francis was also asked about the objectives of the Synod, just a few days before the start of its final phase.

“The synodal process should be a return to the Gospel; it should not have ‘fashionable’ reforms among its priorities,” he said.

“We must ask ourselves: how can we bring the Gospel to a society that no longer listens to it or that has moved away from the faith? Let us all ask ourselves this question.”

The Belgian Episcopal Conference presented some synodal proposals in February, including the ordination of women. Pope Francis left these topics out of the assembly, although they will continue to be studied.

In this meeting in the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, the subject of abuse arose once again, from a representative of shelters for victims of sexual violence.

“We need so much mercy, not to remain with a heart of stone in the face of the suffering of the victims, to make them feel our closeness and offer them all the help we can, to learn from them, as you said, to be a church at the service of all without overpowering anyone.”

The day before, Francis had met with 17 survivors of abuse. No images were released of the private, two-hour meeting but the pope spend time listening to their testimonies.