back to top
Saturday, August 9, 2025
13 C
Sydney
type here...
News

Catholic family experts tie marriage to dropping US fertility rate

By OSV News

Most read

A nurse checks the vitals of a newborn baby in the Family Birth Center at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022. United States’ total fertility rate fell to a record low in 2024, dipping below 1.6 children per woman, according to new federal data released July 24, 2025, by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (OSV News photo/Emily Elconin, Reuters)

A sharp drop in the US fertility rate has Catholic experts urging a fresh look at marriage.

According to a new report from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics, the national fertility rate hit a record low in 2024—just 53.8 births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44.

That’s a 1 per cent drop from the previous year and part of a 22 per cent decline since 2007.

- Advertisement -

The US now averages fewer than 1.6 children per woman. Catholic writer and family policy expert Leah Libresco Sargeant said the marriage decline is a key driver.

While fertility among married couples has dipped slightly, it remains far more stable than among unmarried women.

Libresco Sargeant thinks the Catholic Church should take an active role and connect young adults, going beyond wine and cheese singles nights and helping “shape deliberate dating with an eye to marriage.”

That sentiment was echoed by Brad Wilcox, who is a professor, a fellow at the Institute for Family Studies and director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia.

The church also “should underline the ways in which Catholic teaching speaks to the challenges of our depopulating moment,” he added.

Previous article
Meeting Pope Leo a “surreal experience” for Fr Benjamin Saliba
Next article
American Jewish Committee donates to rebuild the only Catholic Church in Gaza
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024