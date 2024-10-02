Catholic influencers take evangelisation online

In a world increasingly dominated by social media, evangelisation has taken on new forms, merging creativity, theology, and personal witness.

Catholic influencers like Sachin Jose, Jess of “Salt + Gold,” and Joseph of “JD Catholic Engage” are harnessing the power of social media to share their faith, each bringing a unique approach to spreading the message of Christ.

“Social media is the most effective tool for evangelisation today, much more so than television,” said Sachin, who has amassed more than 175,000 followers on X and 102,000 on Instagram.

“We have so many platforms where we can share the message—through videos, images, posts, podcasts, and more.”

What started as sharing quotes from books with friends has evolved into a powerful global platform, yet despite the vast reach of his content, Sachin remains focused on his core mission:

“If our focus isn’t on him [Jesus], our evangelisation efforts won’t bear fruit.”

Jess, a digital artist and speaker from Perth, Australia keeps the same vision before her eyes when she’s creating content for Salt + Gold.

“The only thing that you need to evangelise is to know the Lord yourself. By knowing the Lord, you are now fully equipped to share the Jesus that you’ve met and you know,” she said.

“I just keep reminding myself every time I create something that I believe the Lord is asking me to design and to share, that I’m just trying to be obedient to him.

“I want to have the fear of the Lord, not fear of man. So even if people hate it, it doesn’t matter.”

“Salt + Gold,” started during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and saw dramatic success when Jess posted one of her more personal pieces, an image of Jesus washing the feet of a bride.

The series went viral, which she attributes to an act of grace.

“It represents all of us, but really, when I was drawing it, it represented me. That’s a little window into my relationship with Jesus,” she said.

Joseph, a Sydneysider originally from Chennai, India, was raised in a nominally Catholic family and recalls how the sacramental life and beauty of the church ignited a desire to know more.

“I was just a Sunday Catholic … once I got pulled in through beauty, then I started seeking the truth in the faith,” he said.

“And that is when I came across the videos of Bishop Barron … the things that Bishop Barron said changed my life. The first thing is, you know, everyone born into this world has a God-given purpose.

“Until then, until you know your purpose and your mission, you really don’t know who you are.”

He began his own YouTube channel, JD Catholic Engage, where he explores topics ranging from Protestantism to politics, through the lens of Catholic teaching. The channel is growing quickly, with nearly 40,000 subscribers.

Yet, despite their success, all three are keenly aware of the challenges that come with sharing the faith on such public platforms.

Jess said that coping with negative comments was like “inviting the opinions of the entire planet on your work.”

“It’s a crazy and very unnatural space to be in… I think it’s natural for us to care about the opinions and the input of the people who are physically around us. Your family, your friends, your mentors, your colleagues,” she said.

“But it’s a different thing, I think, that our generation is navigating for the first time.”

Joseph, too, has learned to navigate conversations with non-believers with grace.

“I’ve come to understand that even if we disagree, we can disagree with respect,” he explained.

What Sachin, Jess, and Joseph illustrate is that evangelisation today requires a mix of creativity, conviction, and adaptability.

They are meeting people where they are at and using their platforms to invite them into a deeper relationship with Christ, a relationship that will ultimately change their life for the better.

“He is a consistent friend. I feel like life with Jesus, the before and after is like life in black and white and life in colour,” said Jess.

“Man, life started. That’s when life started. Since that day it has been an absolute adventure… and I honestly don’t know how I would navigate life with all of its joy and all of its pain without Jesus in it.

“It’s wild.”