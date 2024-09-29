The importance of women in the church

Pope Francis visited the University of Louvain, this time going to the French-speaking campus. The students welcomed him with music and a standing ovation.

After listening to some reflections, the pope answered questions from the students. He spoke of how, at times, religion can be “contaminated.”

“War is a brutal expression, as are corruption and modern forms of slavery. War, corruption and modern forms of slavery,” he said.

“Sometimes these evils contaminate religion itself, which becomes an instrument of domination. But this is blasphemy.”

The pope also referenced the role of women. He pointed out that the feminine does not come from consensus or ideologies, but is an original unwritten law. He also repeated that the church is a woman.

“Woman is fruitful acceptance, care, vital dedication. Therefore, woman is more important than man. But it is bad when woman wants to be a man. No, she is woman. And that weighs, that is important.”

As he left the university, Pope Francis greeted some 4,000 students who were waiting for him with flags and traditional costumes.