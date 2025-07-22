Chinese Catholic leadership renewal conference

Members of the Chinese Catholic Pastoral Community gathered at St Joseph’s Retreat Centre in Baulkham Hills for a leadership renewal conference, a day shaped by reflection, formation, and a deep sense of mission on 19 July.

Central to the day was a series of workshops led by Daniel Ang, Director of the Sydney Centre for Evangelisation, and Tania Rimac of the Parish Renewal Team within the Centre who helped participants reflect on the kind of leadership needed to faithfully embody that vision.

Drawing from Scripture and the life of Christ, Ang invited attendees to reimagine leadership not as status or function, but as an act of love and humble service.

“To lead in the way of Christ is to descend,” he said, “not out of duty alone, but out of love. It is leadership rooted not in position, but in presence—a daily ‘yes’ to God’s call.”

Since 19 March 1954, when Fr Paschal Chang OFM and Bishop Leonard Hsu established the Franciscan Chinese Mission in Sydney, the Chinese Catholic community has grown into a multi-generational, culturally rich presence within the archdiocese.

The acquisition of the Asiana Centre in 1963 provided a spiritual and cultural home for many years, followed by the development of Francisville Retreat Centre in 1973 and later integration with St Peter Julian’s Church in 1985.

The community lives its vision through initiatives that serve both faith and culture, including Chinese language schools, university student outreach, youth and seniors’ ministries, retreats, and charity partnerships like Vinnies.

These ministries reflect a core belief that Chinese Catholics in Sydney are called not just to preserve tradition, but to proclaim the Gospel with joy, drawing people to Christ through lives of witness, service, and prayer.

The conference marked a fresh chapter in their story, grounded in the community’s conviction that, through a shared baptism, they are called to be a Eucharistic and sacramental people of faith, hope, and love, proclaiming Christ through the four key priorities of evangelisation, pastoral care, liturgy, and spiritual formation.

In her opening workshop, Rimac invited participants to reflect on their personal encounters with Christ, noting that “remembering what God has done for us helps us say ‘yes’ each day –especially in the challenges of ministry and leadership.”

She went on to speak about Christ-centred leadership, emphasising that leaders in both church and society are called to lead with love and humility, rooted in the Gospel.

“When we raise others up and help them use their gifts, our leadership becomes a witness – and a form of evangelisation,” she said.

“The Holy Spirit powerfully united leaders under the theme “One Heart, One Spirit, One Mission,” said chaplain Fr Joseph Lu of the day.

“The Send the Fire session reignited our sense of calling, reminding us that true leadership flows from humble surrender to Christ. Many experienced deep spiritual renewal through the inputs given by Daniel and Tania, and the Eucharist, adoration, reconciliation, and prayer ministry.

“As the Archdiocese of Sydney prepares for the Synod on Synodality, our community has also begun its own Synod in Community journey, embracing a spirit of listening, discernment, and shared mission under the guidance of the Holy Spirit.”

The Chinese Catholic community represents a vibrant diversity: second-and third-generation Australian-born Chinese, new migrants from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, university students, young professionals, and asylum seekers—all seeking to live out their faith within the embrace of a spiritual family.

Ang encouraged leaders to recognise and empower the unique gifts within this growing body, reminding them that “true leadership creates space for new leaders to emerge and entrusts them to the Holy Spirit’s guidance.”

Drawing on Jesus’ parable of the talents (Matt 25:14–30), he urged both laity and clergy to recognise that hesitation and complacency, whether arising from fear, comfort, or simple inertia, can gradually undermine the church’s mission and risk sending the message that the Gospel is not the most precious treasure entrusted to us as Christians.

These attitudes can see leaders either hoard their gifts or to neglect using them altogether, rather than actively multiplying them through bold initiative as Christ calls us. Scripture warns that fear among leaders can breed doubt and division; however, as 1 John 4:18 teaches, “Perfect love casts out fear.”

“We must ensure that insecurities and fears do not give rise to judgement or withdrawal from the responsibilities of leadership, responses that ultimately fracture the body of Christ,” he said.

True and authentic faith, therefore, calls each person to courageously cultivate and share their God-given gifts in growing charity, embodying the unity and strength that flow from trusting in God’s sustaining and loving grace.

“What struck me most was how powerfully the Holy Spirit moved among 50 leaders from all generations in our community,” said lay leader Edmund Cheung.

“I found myself genuinely challenged and inspired by the focus on servant leadership rooted in Gospel values, but more than that—I felt the Holy Spirit actively transforming my understanding of what it means to lead.

“What was most beneficial for me personally was the ‘send the fire’ message, which I experienced as a genuine outpouring of the Holy Spirit’s fire within me. It helped me gain clarity about my unique calling and understand why I’m needed to serve in today’s world.

“As someone involved in community leadership, I often get caught up in the practical aspects of ministry, but this conference reminded me that true leadership flows not from my own efforts, but from surrendering to the Holy Spirit’s power working through a heart transformed by Christ’s example of humble service.

“The response from participants was remarkable—I could tangibly sense the Holy Spirit’s presence throughout the weekend. I witnessed fellow leaders having profound encounters with Jesus during our adoration, reconciliation and prayer ministry sessions, with many visibly moved by the Spirit’s touch.

“Many of us shared powerful testimonies about feeling the Holy Spirit renew our purpose and ignite fresh understanding of our calling. The conversations that emerged throughout the weekend were deeply meaningful—guided by the Spirit, we found ourselves reflecting honestly about what genuine renewal looks like when we allow the Holy Spirit to lead our missionary community.

“What encouraged me most was witnessing firsthand how the Holy Spirit equipped us with both spiritual insight and practical tools for leadership. I left not just feeling more confident in my role but truly empowered by the Spirit and unified with others in our mission.”