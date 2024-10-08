Christendom app to amplify Catholic voices

Described as a “big tent” platform, the new Christendom app is a way for users to stay up to date with different Catholic commentators and world views. Prominent figures like Bishop Barron, Michael Knowles, and Catholic-focused media are featured on the app.

Matthew Sanders, founder and CEO of the app’s development company, hopes Christendom will represent diverse views on topics and discussions related to the Catholic faith.

“There’s several platforms out there that aggregate certain kinds of content, from a certain perspective. But, we wanted to create a “big tent” platform in which different ecclesiastical focuses and ideological bends would be put in the same arena.,” said Matthew.

“So, those ideas would be exchanged and people would be exposed to a broader perspective, a broader look at the church.”

Christendom also seeks to help content creators. Sanders made it clear that the app is looking for creators who are faithful, committed, and consistent when it comes to producing content.

The long term vision of Christendom is to be a platform that not only provides space for content, but is also a place where Catholics with different views can have open discussions.

“Not only do we want to aggregate content and help facilitate development, we also want to be a place where Catholics can actually interact with each other,” he said.

“So, we’ll be moving to a place where we’re self-hosting content, and that will allow us to have comments and facilitate conversations around particular pieces of content.”

The app is currently available for download. Sanders has high hopes for the future of Christendom and its ability to amplify Catholic voices.