At midway point, synod to discuss accountability, walking the talk

Members of the Synod of Bishops must ask, listen to and prayerfully reflect on difficult questions, not dismiss or avoid them, the spiritual adviser to the synod on synodality told them.

“Many people want this synod to give an immediate ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on various issues,” said Cardinal-designate Timothy Radcliffe in his reflection in the Vatican’s Paul VI Audience Hall 10 October.

“But that is not how the church advances into the deep mystery of the Divine Love. We must not run away from the difficult questions,” he said. Instead, like Jesus, “we dwell with these questions in the silence of prayer and mutual listening.”

- Advertisement -

Listening does not mean having to reply, he said. Listening is also for learning, stretching one’s imagination “to new ways of being the household of God which has room for everyone.”

“Otherwise, as we say in England, we shall just be rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic,” said the 79-year-old British theologian, who will be elevated to the College of Cardinals 8 December.

The Dominican theologian’s reflection opened the third phase of the monthlong assembly.

Discussions by the more than 360 voting members began 2 October on the foundations of synodality in the church, followed by looking at ways to make relationships within the Catholic Church “more transparent and more harmonious, so that our witness may become more credible.”

Over the following days, the members were to discuss the “pathways” or processes that make sure relationships are healthy and strengthened, and that the actions and behaviours of members of the church are consistent with what the church professes, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, relator general of the synod, said in his presentation opening the next round of small group discussions.

“We know very well what relationships that make us grow look like,” the cardinal said in Italian. Yet, actions speak louder than words.

Day-to-day practices “need to be consistent with our statements, otherwise, people will listen to our words, but they will believe our practices, and this will make our patrimony meaningless and slowly erode it,” he said.

Therefore, “care and consistency” are the two avenues members will use to approach the next section of the working document, he said. They will also discuss more in-depth: integral formation; authentic discernment geared toward mission; more inclusive decision-making processes within a hierarchy; and transparency, accountability and evaluation.

The working document stressed the importance of prioritising pathways for ongoing formation for all its members to promote a culture of dialogue, transparency and mutual respect at the service of the church’s evangelising mission. It also underlined the importance of accountability on all levels and in all aspects of church life, not just regarding finances and child protection.

And the document emphasised how the church must involve all its members and even those on the margins in these processes to maintain credibility.

In his reflection on the Canaanite woman’s faith (Mt 15:21-28), Cardinal-designate Radcliffe said, “Despite the hostile reception of the disciples, the woman stays” and keeps begging and questioning Jesus, who silently reflects before he answers her plea for help.

The woman “does not give up and go away,” the theologian said. “Please stay, whatever your frustrations with the church. Go on questioning! Together we shall discover the Lord’s will.”