Danielle Cronin named new Executive Director of Sydney Catholic Schools

Catholic Archbishop of Sydney, Most Rev. Anthony Fisher OP has named Danielle Cronin as the new Executive Director of Sydney Catholic Schools, overseeing a network of 147 Catholic primary and secondary schools in the Archdiocese of Sydney.

Ms Cronin brings an impressive record of service to Catholic education over two decades and is one of Australia’s leading education policy specialists

Ms Cronin is currently the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Catholic Schools NSW and has previously held senior executive roles at diocesan and national level, including as Deputy Executive Director of the National Catholic Education Commission.

Danielle has extensive governance experience as a previous Commissioner of the NSW and National Catholic Education Commissions as well as a Trustee and non-executive director for Good Samaritan Education, Jesuit Education Australasia and St John of God Healthcare. She is also a member of the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference Council for Pastoral Research.

Archbishop Fisher praised Ms Cronin as an outstanding administrator who will serve parishes, schools and families to further the mission of Catholic education across Sydney.

“Danielle is a talented and hard-working education leader who has a proven track record of advancing the mission of Catholic education in NSW and beyond. She has a deep knowledge of the Church and our school system, and I am confident she will build on the good work of her predecessors in serving our school communities.

“Most importantly, Danielle is a woman of sincere Catholic faith, and a mother of children in our Sydney Catholic Schools, and I know she will exhibit her love of God and His people as she takes on this role.

“We have a proud, 200-year legacy of providing Catholic education in Australia and I am confident that our staff and students in Sydney Catholic Schools will continue to thrive under Danielle’s care,” Archbishop Fisher said.

Ms Cronin currently serves on the NSW Non-Government Schools Advisory Council, the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA) Policy Advisory and Curriculum Reform Steering Groups as well as the Registration and Accreditation Committee. Ms Cronin is also the first female Executive Director of schools in the Archdiocese of Sydney.

On her appointment, Ms Cronin said that she was honoured to accept the responsibility of the role and will work tirelessly to support our school and parish communities.

“Having spent my career in Catholic education, I am grateful and deeply humbled to be given this opportunity to serve our educators, students and families at this time.

“I look forward to supporting our principals and teachers in their mission of partnering with parents to provide our students with an excellent, faith-filled and accessible education in our school communities.

“I know the needs each local school and parish community across the Archdiocese are distinctive. I am eager to connect with each school and understand their local concerns and hopes for the future.”

Ms Cronin has been recognised for her expertise and contribution to Australian education more broadly with an Australian Churchill Fellowship and an Australian College of Educational Leaders National Leadership Award.

Ms Cronin and her husband Chris have four children and are members of St Charles Borromeo Parish, Ryde

She will commence her new role in Term 4 this year.