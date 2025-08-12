Darwin Bishop Charles Gauci affirms church’s position on VAD

The Northern Territory government is conducting a public consultation on euthanasia, also known as voluntary assisted dying (VAD).

Darwin Bishop Charles Gauci reaffirmed the church’s position of the sanctity of life but conceded “no one wants to see people in pain.”

“We must do all we can to support those who are dying through the best possible palliative care,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He acknowledged the significant advances in medical care that can ease suffering and affirmed the commitment of the church to support individuals and families during this difficult time.

He called on the government to provide high-quality palliative care in the territory, saying it will lessen the amount of people who will then go on to seek VAD.

“We want to be loving and supportive of people in the dying process,” he said.

“As a church, we must provide facilities and care for the dying and their families.”

He said the laws surrounding VAD needed to have strict safeguards to ensure people who choose it are not coerced, underage, unconscious, or unable to give proper consent.

Bishop Gauci encouraged all in the territory to participate in the consultation and share their views.

“Let us pray together for wisdom and for the best outcome for our community,” he said.