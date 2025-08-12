back to top
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
9 C
Sydney
type here...
News

Darwin Bishop Charles Gauci affirms church’s position on VAD

By Tara Kennedy

Most read

A nurse touches the hand of a patient at the palliative care unit of the Clinic Saint-Elisabeth, in Marseille, France, May 31, 2024. (OSV News photo/Manon Cruz, Reuters)

The Northern Territory government is conducting a public consultation on euthanasia, also known as voluntary assisted dying (VAD).  

Darwin Bishop Charles Gauci reaffirmed the church’s position of the sanctity of life but conceded “no one wants to see people in pain.” 

“We must do all we can to support those who are dying through the best possible palliative care,” he said.  

- Advertisement -

He acknowledged the significant advances in medical care that can ease suffering and affirmed the commitment of the church to support individuals and families during this difficult time. 

He called on the government to provide high-quality palliative care in the territory, saying it will lessen the amount of people who will then go on to seek VAD. 

“We want to be loving and supportive of people in the dying process,” he said.  

Bishop Charles Gauci of Darwin. Photo: Supplied
Bishop Charles Gauci of Darwin. Photo: Supplied

“As a church, we must provide facilities and care for the dying and their families.” 

He said the laws surrounding VAD needed to have strict safeguards to ensure people who choose it are not coerced, underage, unconscious, or unable to give proper consent.  

Bishop Gauci encouraged all in the territory to participate in the consultation and share their views.  

“Let us pray together for wisdom and for the best outcome for our community,” he said. 

Previous article
“The people want reality:” Grover “confident” in Giggle v Tickle appeal
Next article
Gender discrimination case shows the urgent need for a reality check
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024