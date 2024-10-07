Dialogue is participation in divine life, Ecumenical Patriarch says at St Mary’s Cathedral

Dialogue is key to Christian participation in the divine life, the Ecumenical Patriarch of the Orthodox Church told attendees at an historic ecumenical event at St Mary’s Cathedral.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Divinity from the University of Notre Dame Australia in the presence of distinguished Orthodox and Catholic clergy, scholars and laity, in a sign of unity between the two sister churches.

The ecumenical milestone on 7 October recognised the patriarch’s commitment to Orthodox-Catholic relations, his global stature as the leader of the Orthodox Church, and his significant contribution to environmental theology.

Chancellor of the University of Notre Dame Australia, The Hon. Christopher Ellison, said the university was privileged to bestow the honorary doctorate upon the Ecumenical Patriarch for his “tireless advocacy.”

“His leadership inspires us to seek greater unity, understanding, and collaboration in our spiritual and communal lives. Indeed, we live in a world more unified because of the work of his All-Holiness,” the chancellor said.

The Ecumenical Patriarch delivered a theological address to the assembled dignitaries on the meaning of dialogue, stressing that dialogue is a reflection of the very heart of the Trinitarian mystery of our faith.

“By engaging in dialogue, Christians participate in the divine life, the relational essence of the Trinity, and foster unity, reconciliation and hope,” the Ecumenical Patriarch said.

“We have more in common with each other than what separates us, if only we begin to see the other with new eyes.”

The Ecumenical Patriarch praised the University of Notre Dame Australia for its commitment to bridge-building, for enriching its students with international experiences, and for its outreach to the most marginalised members of society.

“It is indeed through dialogue that knowledge in general is cultivated. That academic disciplines, such as the sciences, can be advanced. That human horizons can be broadened. That feelings and emotions can be exchanged. That relationships can be cultivated, and that truths can be revealed,” the Ecumenical Patriarch said.

Representing Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP, who is attending the Synod of Bishops in Rome, Auxiliary Bishop Richard Umbers opened the proceedings with a prayer from St Dionyius of Alexandria, a third century saint shared by both churches.

The governor of the University, Professor Constantine Michael AO, read the citation listing the Ecumenical Patriarch’s extensive achievements, describing him as, “A voice of hope and unity, who reminds us of Christ’s continued prayer that all may be one.”

“He constantly seeks out and models collaboration, and the protection of all creation, by emphasising the interdependence of humanity and the natural world,” Professor Constantine said.

“His All-Holiness shares Pope Francis’ conviction that humankind shares a common home: the Earth, for which we are all responsible.

“The very life of the church is an applied ecology … care for the environment is an act of doxology.”

The service honouring the Ecumenical Patriarch was attended by dignitaries from both churches, the broader Christian world, esteemed scholars from the University of Notre Dame Australia—including the chancellor, governor, and Vice-Chancellor Francis Campbell—and prominent lay Christians, among them Archdiocesan Chancellor Christopher Meney.

Present also were senior members of the Greek Orthodox Clergy, among them the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of Australia, Makarios Griniezakis, alongside Papal Nuncio to Australia Archbishop Charles Balvo, several Eastern Catholic Bishops—Cardinal-Elect Mykola Bychok of the Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church, Maronite Bishop Antoine-Charbel Tarabay, Melkite Bishop Robert Rabbat, and Chaldean Bishop Amel Nona—Anglican Archbishop of Sydney Kanishka Raffel, Auxiliary Bishop Daniel Meagher, Bishop of Bathurst Michael McKenna, and Greek ambassador to Australia, Stavros Venizelos.

Maronite Bishop Tarabay said he was glad to see the Ecumenical Patriarch visit St Mary’s Cathedral, to continue to build friendship between the churches, for the sake of the future.

“When we talk about the Orthodox church, we talk about a ‘sister church.’ This is an occasion when we can build the sisterhood between the Orthodox and Catholic churches. These kinds of moments, we build for the future,” Bishop Tarabay said.

“For a better relationship, better understanding, and moving forward towards some day—it’s the hope of our people—to celebrate Easter together.

“We hope this kind of encounter, this kind of gathering, will help to build this relationship, with some fruits—these fruits will be good for the Catholic Church, the Maronite Church, the Orthodox Church.”

The event coincided with the centenary celebrations of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia in Sydney and Melbourne.

Greek Orthodox Archbishop Makarios expressed his joy that the Ecumenical Patriarch could visit “the sister Catholic church” as part of his archdiocese’s historic event.

He described the occasion as a significant milestone, made more important because of the visit of “one of the most globally recognised and charismatic religious leaders of our time.”

He noted that the Orthodox community has been an integral part of the fabric of Australian life since the first Orthodox monks came to this country in the late 19th century.

“I’m delighted on behalf of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia, and on behalf of the whole Greek community, in this very blessed country that we live, to thank the sister Catholic Church and all the council and academic community of the University of Notre Dame for this signifcant honour towards our patriarch,” the archbishop said.