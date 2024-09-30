Ecumenical vigil to be held for anniversary of Second Vatican Council

Pope Francis prayed alongside representatives of 12 churches and Christian communities as he announced an ecumenical vigil to commemorate the anniversary of the Second Vatican Council. Specifically, on the 60th anniversary of the publication of Lumen Gentium, a principal document of Vatican II.

“Like the great crowd of the Apocalypse we are here, brothers and sisters ‘of every nation, family, people and language,’ coming from different communities and countries, daughters and sons of the same Father, animated by the Spirit received in baptism, called to the same hope,” the pope said.

This year, the pope has decided to increase the number of delegates: 16 will be present at this prayer vigil.

“The date of 11 October has been chosen to commemorate 11 October, 62 years ago, when the Second Vatican Council was solemnly opened, inaugurating for the Catholic Church a new ecumenical era of which the present Synod is an expression and witness in the active desire to help the whole church advance along the path of full unity,” said Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod.

“In 2023, this joint prayer was attended by, among others, Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and the Primate of the Anglican Church. Nearly 18,000 people, many of them youth from around the world, gathered in St Peter’s Square.”