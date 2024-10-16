Eileen O’Connor, the making of a Saint

Following five years of painstaking work by the diocesan Tribunal for the Cause and its Historical Commission, Eileen O’Connor is one step closer to sainthood with the documentation compiled in Sydney now officially delivered to the Vatican.

As the “Actor” of the Cause, Archbishop Fisher formally presented the Prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, with the Australian documentation in Rome on Monday.

This comes following the conclusion of the diocesan phase, when Archbishop Fisher signed the final decree for the acts of the cause at Cathedral House in August.

Speaking from Rome, where he is attending the Synod, Archbishop Fisher delivered the documents joined by several Sydney priests including Fr Anthony Robbie, the local Postulator for the Cause of Eileen O’Connor.

“I thank all our hard working and dedicated clergy and laity who have been busy advancing the mission of our Servant of God.

It is an honour to share this special moment with some of our Sydney clergy who are familiar with the rich legacy of Eileen O’Connor and the Brown Nurses and their service of the poor,” Archbishop Fisher said.

Following the conclusion of the diocesan phase, there is still a long road ahead. The documents delivered by Archbishop Fisher will now be examined in Rome and a “Positio” prepared.

A “Positio” is a summary of the diocesan evidence which is examined by theologians who vote on whether the candidate lived a heroic life.

If a majority of the theologians vote in favour, the cause is passed on for examination by cardinals and bishops who are members of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

Only after this stage, if successful, does the Dicastery Prefect present to the pope the case for the Servant of God to become “Venerable,” the step needed before Beatification and any subsequent Canonisation.

Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Sydney Chris Meney says it is a long process which can potentially take decades.

“This isn’t a process to be rushed, it can take decades, or in some cases centuries.”

“Canonisation requires more than just research. It requires discernment and prayer alongside the work of the Holy Spirit.”

Mr Meney said that following five years of hard work, the most significant part now left for the people of God in Sydney is prayer.

“With the delivery of the documents, the diocesan phase which was completed in August, has come to an end. Any future deliberations and decisions are now in the hands of the Vatican,” Mr Meney said.

Hopefully the process for Australia’s second saint doesn’t take centuries. We can always pray for a miracle!