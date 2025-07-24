Everything you need to know about attending the Youth Jubilee

If you’re thinking of coming to the Youth Jubilee, grab a pen and paper and take notes. The Youth Jubilee will last an entire week: from Monday, 28 July to Sunday, 3 August.

The first thing you should know is where it will be held. Unlike other events of the Holy Year, the Youth Jubilee moves its stage away from St Peter’s.

It won’t take place in the Vatican, but rather at the university area of Tor Vergata; specifically Vela di Calatrava.

It was an area that been abandoned for several years, but was renovated with the Jubilee in mind. While work on it is still ongoing, it will be ready for the Youth Jubilee.

Given the summer heat and high temperatures in Rome, the venue is prepared to distribute around 5 million bottles of water. There will also be more than 2,600 water points. As for bathrooms, there will be about 3,000, including accessible ones for people with disabilities.

Everything is ready to host the flagship event of this Jubilee, which is expected to welcome over half a million young people from 146 countries.