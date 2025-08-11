Christian leaders and politicians came together at a special forum hosted by Labor MP Tri Vo, state member for Cabramatta, to recognise the importance of the Christianity in south-west Sydney.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns attended as guest of honour and expressed his gratitude for the invitation, calling it “a real privilege.”

“Faith is central to many people in South-West Sydney—more so than in other parts of NSW,” Minns said. “Christian communities in particular have laid the foundation of education, religious worship and community life here. They are deeply embedded in the everyday experience of our suburbs.”

Speaking of his own connection to the Catholic Church, he said he and his wife are both “strong Catholics,” practicing at St Finbar’s parish in Sans Souci.

“Faith has been an anchor for our family life, and a source of strength in my work,” Premier Minns told the assembly.

Leaders from a range of denominations took part including Bishop Tony Percy, episcopal vicar for the western region of the Archdiocese of Sydney, Fr Danai Penollar of Mary Immaculate in Bossley Park, Fr Delma of Our Lady of Mt Carmel in Mount Prichard, and Fr Son Lam Bui of Sacred Heart Church in Cabramatta.

Also present was Fr Paul Van Chi, president of the Vietnamese Catholic Chaplaincy in Australia and Fr Salem Goga representing Archbishop Amel Nona, Bishop of Chaldean Catholic Diocese in Australia and New Zealand, along with representatives of the Assyrian Church of the East, Anglican Church, Russian Orthodox, and Syrian Orthodox communities.

Fr Van Chi said more than 330,000 Vietnamese Catholics now live in Australia, with about 60,000 in Sydney alone. Our Lady of Mt Carmel parish in Mount Prichard, where he is administrator, is a “vibrant and growing community” where more than 2,000 people attend Mass each weekend.

Bishop Percy reflected on the long Christian tradition of praying for political leaders, encouraging unity in prayer and greater support for the burdens leaders carry. He also noted an increase in interest in the priesthood among young men, especially since the COVID pandemic, pointing to a cultural hunger for meaning and tradition.

Referencing Australia’s Constitution, he noted that while the country has no official religion, the preamble acknowledges reliance on “Almighty God.” He urged parliamentarians to remember the rights of religious communities, especially in the education system and public institutions.

Fr Penollar shared recent local developments, including the return of catechists to Bossley Park High School after resistance from a former school leader. He also called for chaplaincy funding for public hospitals such as Fairfield Hospital and Braeside Hospital.