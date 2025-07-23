Fathers and sons prepare to march in faith at Sydney’s Camino Walk

No other event in the Catholic calendar offers a more profound opportunity for fathers and sons to walk together in faith than the St Joseph Camino pilgrimage.

This overnight journey held on 5 and 6 September has become more than just a physical trek; it embodies the spiritual journey of the Catholic life, fostering grace and spiritual fruits that strengthen family ties and personal faith.

The fact that this year’s walk coincides with Father’s Day is an act of divine providence offering to forge even deeper bonds this year.

Maroun Achi and three of his sons are planning to share the journey together this year.

“As St Joseph is the head of our family, the father of our house, we always look up to St Joseph, so it will be beautiful to walk with three of my older sons,” said Maroun, a father of five boys.

One of his sons Maroun Jnr, said: “The reason I have my faith is because of my father. And to walk by his side again this year will be very special.”

Maroun Snr believes walking the Camino is a powerful way for fathers to lead their sons in imitation of Saint Joseph, the ultimate pillar of families and protector of the Holy Family.

“You feel like a soldier going to war. This is a spiritual war, and we’re all soldiers walking through the night, fighting a spiritual battle together,” he reflected.

Every year Maroun takes the opportunity to bring more men to the walk, to help the event grow and bring more men to the faith or back to the church.

“Last year, I invited my neighbour. He’s Catholic, but he’s not practicing. He brought his son and they loved it. It was a real bonding experience for them.

“This year he’s asked me, if he can come with his son again. He doesn’t even go to church, but it’s the walking together, praying together, which is really appealing,” Maroun reflected.

The chance to walk side-by-side with hundreds of Catholic men, praying the rosary and participating in communal prayer are all faith-filled facets of the walk that has helped it grow from a group of 100 to an army of 1000.

This year’s Camino sees a change in route, winding through the beautiful Sutherland Shire, starting at St Joseph’s in Como and finishing with a Mass in St Aloysius in Cronulla Beach.

The walk will include stops at various parishes, where parish priests will offer reflections on St Joseph reinforcing the importance of fatherhood as spiritual leadership within the family.

“I want to look up to Saint Joseph and become a man of faith just like my dad and the pilgrims I walk with. One day when I have a family of my own, then St Joseph will be the saint I looked up to, the same way my dad looks up to him,” said Maroun Jnr.

A particularly appealing element of the pilgrimage for faithful fathers like Maroun is the strong sense of brotherhood shared throughout the night. Men from different walks of life, united in prayer and purpose.

“The beautiful thing is,” offered Maroun, “I trust all of these men. Men of faith. Men who not only talk the talk but literally walk the walk. I know that if my sons strike up a conversation with any of these men, it will be a fruitful one.”

For the Achi men, training for the pilgrimage isn’t physical but spiritual in nature.

“We pray the rosary. That’s our training. On the first Saturday of the month, we have the men’s rosary at our parish and all do it. They’ve begun to run the rosary at 6am in the morning for other men – this is all part of training together,” he said.

His son agrees. “It’s great to see men step up to show out their faith. Especially in a world where men can struggle to just be themselves in their faith. It’s going to be an amazing night. I can’t wait.”