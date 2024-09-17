The final session of the Synod on Synodality will open with Pope Francis asking for forgiveness. He has called for a penitential celebration on 1 October in St Peter’s Basilica that he himself will preside over.

“On the eve of such a solemn ecclesial event as the Synod, some of the sins that cause the most pain and shame will be called by name, invoking God’s mercy,” said Cardinal Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod.

“In particular, in the Vatican Basilica we will hear three testimonies of people who have suffered for some of these sins.”

- Advertisement -

Three people will tell their stories: a victim of abuse, a victim of war and someone who has sinned against migrants.

“It will not be a matter of denouncing the sin of others, but of recognising oneself as one of those who, by action or at least by omission, become the cause of the suffering endured by the innocent and defenceless,” the cardinal said.

“At the end of this confession of sins, the Holy Father will address, in the name of all Christians, a request for forgiveness to God and to the sisters and brothers of all humanity.”

On the following day, the second phase of the Synod will begin, which will close on 27 October. The 368 participants will be present.