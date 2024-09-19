Four players to watch this NRL finals series

After a year of record viewership, the 2024 NRL regular season stunned even the most casual of fans with a rollercoaster 27 rounds.

The expected powerhouses finished strong while some teams fell from grace with a thud, opening the door for a few emerging teams that surprised everyone.

Now with post-season football well underway—and Bulldogs fans in premature mourning after Sunday’s narrow loss to villains Manly—here are the key players to look out for this finals series from four of the remaining top six teams:

Xavier Coates, Melbourne Storm

It’s easy to forget Melbourne were without Xavier Coates the last 10 weeks of the regular season given the club just seems to have a knack for rolling in one new star after the other when the injuries pile up.

But timing has proved the luckiest ally of all with one of the most dangerous finishers in the competition fresh and fit at the crunch time of the season.

The winger got important minutes and a try in his last round return against Brisbane and more mileage in the legs against Cronulla in week one of finals. Xavier now looks close to his absolute full strength with a potential premiership in sight.

Expect high-flying 23-year-old to make up for lost time and then some if, or more likely when, Melbourne goes deep into the finals as expected.

Spencer Leniu, Sydney Roosters

Of all the Roosters’ injury and suspension woes, Jared Warea-Hargreaves’ absence would’ve been the least worrying.

Spencer Leniu is more than up to filling the void of the number eight jersey next season and has started early in this one.

Known for his aggression, Spencer’s dangerous ball carrying led him to a highly successful debut origin series earlier this year and he’s replicated that form for his new team.

His barging runs along with quick play-the-balls eat up metres through the middle of the park and breaks down defenders quickly to boost otherwise lacklustre sets.

Don’t expect him show any signs of slowing down, even if his first finals match against his former club last Friday didn’t go as planned.

Tom Dearden, North-Queensland Cowboys

There’s a reason Queensland coach Billy Slater stuck to his guns in the five-eighth role during the Origin series when the Cowboys were far, far from a shoe in to playing finals.

Regardless of the team’s form, Tom Dearden always delivers.

The Cowboys five-eighth was instrumental to their fifth-place finish and has steadied the ship through ongoing changes to the halfback role.

The number six sets the pace for North Queensland, taking charge with his elite running game as well as the ability to spot a hole for teammates to break through.

The Cowboys on their best day, like Manly, have the potential to upset any team, but their best doesn’t exist without Tom Dearden.

Nathan Brown, Manly Sea Eagles

Nathan Brown’s career looked bleak 12 months ago. After six years with the Eels fizzled out with their 2022 grand final loss, his next outing with the Roosters was less than ideal when he was sent off just seconds into his debut.

But Nathan’s resurgence with Manly this year has defied all expectations, which he credits to his newborn son Luca.

The stampeding front rower has put his foot forward in 2023 quite literally, becoming a Brookvale sensation for his iconic charging runs off the back fence on kick offs.

Nathan’s approach has become almost nonchalant, but that’s what makes him dangerous. He’d run into a brick wall if need be, while his passing game is highly underrated.

He’s earned himself a deal to the end of 2026 with Manly and will continue to be a breath of fresh air this finals season for the club that hasn’t been there since 2021.

Enjoy your finals football.