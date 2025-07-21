Four Sydneysiders awarded papal honours

One worked to promote ecumenism after a family tragedy. Two used their experience in the corporate world to serve the church. Another combined faith with a passion for teaching and learning.

These four Sydney laypeople were among the last Catholics worldwide to receive papal honours from Pope Francis which recognised their contribution to the growth of the faith in Sydney.

Michael Digges, executive director of administration and finance of the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney, became a knight of the Order of St Sylvester. This decoration acknowledges people who have used their professional acumen to serve the church.

He said the award was both “an honour and a privilege. To be honest, receiving this knighthood was completely unexpected,” he said. “Currently I have the best job in the world, but that’s not to say it’s the easiest, and I am so grateful for all the support I’ve had in the role.”

Mr Digges also drew attention to St Sylvester, a pope who was a central figure in the early history of the church.

“St Sylvester served as pope for 21 years, during which he established the Lateran Basilica, called the Council of Nicaea, whose 1700th anniversary we celebrate this year, and whose creed we still recite at Mass today,” he said.

“It seems we have a lot to thank Pope Sylvester for, and I’m delighted to receive an award named after him.”

Mr Digges’ son Anthony said he couldn’t be prouder of his father’s achievement.

“Dad is someone who amongst others, and amongst those today who have also received awards, has responded so generously to the call God’s given him,” he said. “It was just a touching and very moving experience to be able to see my dad spoken of so highly.”

Sean Rahilly, who was an executive with the Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation and now serves on the board of Charingfield Aged Care, echoed Mr Digges’ surprise at becoming a knight of St Sylvester.

“I’m incredibly humbled to be here and to be presented with this honour,” he said. “I’ve had such wonderful opportunities and worked with some amazing people, and for that I am grateful.”

“My parents are no longer with me but their spiritual guidance helped me get to where I am today, and I know they’d be very proud of me if they were here today,” he said.

Dr Renee Kohler-Ryan was made a dame of the Order of Pope St Gregory the Great, an award recognising personal service to the Holy See. She chuckled when recalling the moment she received the letter notifying her.

“I wasn’t really sure what to expect [today], I was perplexed when I received the letter initially,” she said.

“But then I thought if the recommendation was from the Archdiocese of Sydney, there would have to have been a convincing argument to the Archbishop, so I thank His Grace for putting a strong case to His Holiness, the late Pope Francis.”

Dr Kohler-Ryan later told The Catholic Weekly that her award shows how one’s vocation in life can be professional work.

“Since I’ve been a kid, I’ve always wanted to read and think through things and argue about topics,” she said.

“It’s great to be in the 21st century when you can be a layman and actually carry that out as a vocation. I don’t ever take that for granted.”

Mary Anne Carroll OAM, the president of Compassionate Friends, an Anglican-founded outreach which provides peer support to bereaved parents, siblings and grandparents after the loss of a child, received a Croce Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (cross for the church and the pope), an award for distinguished service by laypeople or clergy.

Mrs Carroll’s husband Tony said it was a blessing for her to have worked towards building ecumenical unity and providing support for others who had lost a child.

“Mary Anne and I joined the Compassionate Friends organisation following the death of our son Richard,” he said.

“Helping to organise residential workers for bereaved parents in country areas of New South Wales, Mary Anne didn’t just help others in need but also contributed to an organisation whose global outreach, regardless of religious affiliation, helped people grieve.”

Mr Carroll also reflected on his wife’s musical endeavours. “Mary Anne’s musical journey began when Brother Connell from Waverley College asked for a parent to spend an hour a week helping the College choir.

“Mary Anne ended up working two days a week with Brother Connell to help the kids put on first-class musicals for the school and even one night at the Sydney Opera House, an experience I will always cherish.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP commented on the role of laypeople in the church.

“Talk of one’s calling or vocation is often heard by Catholic ears as a reference to priestly or religious occupations, despite priests and clergy making up less than 0.1 percent of Catholics,” he said.

“Most Christians will attain holiness and make their contribution to building up God’s kingdom not in the sanctuary but in the worlds of marriage and family, study and work, commerce and culture, politics and society, each in their own way sharing in Christ’s triple office of priest, prophet and king.”

Archbishop Fisher later told The Catholic Weekly that the four recipients were a microcosm of Catholics spreading the faith worldwide.

“I can’t pretend this is just about Sydney, and I think these very fine people performing great works of mercy are just four of many,” he said.

“But I would say this is an environment where that kind of volunteering charity and of service is genuinely encouraged, honoured and rightly praised.”