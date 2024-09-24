Keep your eye on the prize of heaven

In the almost 20 years that Question Time has been published in The Catholic Weekly, Fr John Flader never thought much about writing a book on the topic of life after death.

But when prompted to tackle the subject by a friend on retreat, Fr Flader saw that a book would give him an unique opportunity to catechise the unbeliever, using an evidence-style approach, on the existence of an afterlife.

Two years later, the priest of Opus Dei launched his third book in his series on life after death at the Mustard Seed bookshop, on 13 September.

From Time to Eternity was released alongside his sixth instalment of Question Time which includes another 150 questions and answers on the Catholic Faith.

If the purpose of the first two books, Dying to Live and The Final Exam, was to convince the unbeliever of the existence of the afterlife and the teachings of the Catholic Church, then this latest in the trilogy aims to be a guide to keeping them on the straight and narrow.

“From Time to Eternity shows you how to live your life day by day here on earth, preparing for heaven, keeping your mind on the goal, not getting distracted with money and all the other things,” said Fr Flader during his talk.

“Not worrying about setbacks in life because maybe there’s a sickness or whatever else, but to go through life and be as organised in pursuing the ultimate goal of life after death as we are concerned about being organised about all of our earthly affairs.”

Written in the same conversational style as his previous books, From Time to Eternity takes the reader through who God is, how to begin a deeper relationship with Him and how to guard the heart from worldly evils by building up virtues.

And like infamous Arthur Stace, who spent 35 years of his life writing the word Eternity throughout the streets of Sydney to remind people of where they are destined, Fr Flader’s latest book aims to show people how to get there.

Fr Flader spoke briefly on some of the topics covered in Question Time 6 before engaging the audience in a Q and A and book signing before the conclusion of the event.

To order your copy go to mustardseed.org.au or visit The Mustard Seed Bookshop at St Martha’s, 38 Renwick St, Leichhardt NSW 2040.