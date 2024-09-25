Fr Vijay ordained for Missionaries of God’s Love

Growing up in India, where the population has been in excess of 1 billion people for the last 25 years, a young Vijay Thomas always knew the career path that would bring him joy. Unlike his classmates who dreamed of careers in medicine, law, science and architecture, careers that would bring prosperity and potentially secure strong financial positions for their families, a young Vijay Thomas had his eyes firmly on the prize.

He knew what he wanted. He dreamed it, he visualised it, kept cut-out figures of those whose positions he emulated and top of the list was a prized picture of Pope John Paul II—yes, Vijay Thomas dreamed of being not just a priest, but the pope!

But circumstances intervened to delay Vijay’s quest for the priesthood. While many others might have been discouraged, Vijay’s love for Jesus only grew and he continued to pray and work towards his goal of being ordained.

On the evening of September 13 at St Christopher’s Cathedral Canberra, in the presence of their families, friends, parishioners and fellow MGL brothers and sisters, two men would fulfil their dreams to be ordained to the priesthood by Archbishop Christopher Prowse.

Vijay Thomas and Samson Ezemuokwe would leave the cathedral that evening as Priests of the MGL congregation.

It was a spectacular sight to witness. Here the senses came alive to the vibrancy of colour, the joy of song and dance and the scent of the ever-pervading incense that would filter through the packed assembly.

Many of those gathered had travelled from overseas and interstate, to witness and be part of these two missionaries of God’s love, born to live and exercise that love. The most tangible sign of the prayerful welcome to the ministry of the priesthood, for this witness, was in the laying of hands.

Stemming from an ancient custom, invoking the Holy Spirit, as a sign of unity of the presbyterate, all priests in turn, participated in the ritual laying of hands—some 30+ priests. And with the prayer of consecration completed, to the sounds of rapturous applause, with the broadest of smiles and moist eyes, the Missionaries of God’s Love had two new priests.

Three days later, Fr Vijay Thomas MGL would lead his first Mass for the community of St Declan’s Penhurst, where students from St Declan’s Catholic Primary School together with their families and parishioners gathered in a most joyful celebration.

Fr Vijay Thomas MGL may well earn himself the reputation for being the happiest priest in Sydney, as a smile has not left his face in days.

For the students and families of St Declan’s Catholic Primary School, it is indeed a rich blessing to live and belong in a thriving and flourishing parish, where two priests have been ordained in two years at St Declan’s.

It is without a doubt, a parish that is characterised by authentic welcome, where ministry is alive, where service and servants to God’s call are readily identified and where the parish is led with wisdom and love by the MGL fathers.

The students present at Fr Vijay’s first Parish Mass of Thanksgiving at Penshurst, and the warmth and esteem in which Fr Vijay is held, was so very evident.

Wherever life takes these students, like a young Vijay dreaming of his own future, our students will also dream of the career paths they will seek. Our students will not be limited by the careers that exist today, but rather will be encouraged by the careers that will develop in their tomorrows.

Here is a model of a man of God whose footsteps are worth following. Perhaps a young student in our midst will do so. And just like those described in the book of Hebrews, Fr Vijay will be, “a priest forever in the line of Melchizedek.”

We need more like him: a man who loves his faith, loves his family and loves his fellow MGL brothers and sisters. I have no doubt of the depth of his love, because the Mass he presided over was imbued with his love and fidelity to all.

For each St Declan’s student who grows in their knowledge and interaction with Fr Vijay, will indeed be blessed, because this joy and love is surely contagious.

Fr Vijay Thomas once dreamed of becoming pope. Whether his journey takes him that far, it has begun at St Declan’s!