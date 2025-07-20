Gaza’s Catholic pastor recalls “terrible” attack as Parolin decries “war without limits”

Father Gabriel Romanelli, lightly injured in the leg during the Israeli military strike on the Holy Family Parish compound in the Gaza Strip 17 July told L’Osservatore Romano that what happened in the parish was “terrible” and that “the situation continues to be very serious.” He asked the universal church community for prayers: “let’s try to convince the whole world to end this war,” he said.

In a statement issued on 17 July, the Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, said, “An initial inquiry into reports regarding injured individuals in the Holy Family Church in Gaza City, suggests that fragments from a shell fired during operational activity in the area hit the church mistakenly.” It added that the cause of the incident “is under review.”

The shrapnel that hit the church damaged part of the roof, barely missing the iconic cross.

- Advertisement -

“That cross you see is nearly two meters tall, so it’s large, and the shrapnel, not only the shrapnel, but also the rocks fell on two elderly women who were under the church in a tent, and they died,” Father Romaneli explained.

“The metal fragments injured many others. There were fifteen wounded, three of whom have died. The doorman, Saad, died, along with the two elderly women,” parish pastor explained to the Vatican flagship newspaper and its journalist Roberto Cetera.

The parishioners confirmed dead by the Latin Patriarchate were Saad Salameh, 60, Fumayya Ayyad, 84, and Najwa Abu Daoud, a woman in her 70s. Salameh was the parish’s janitor and was in the yard at the time of explosions, said a 17 July press release from Caritas Internationalis, the Catholic Church’s international humanitarian arm. Ayyad was sitting inside a Caritas psychological support tent when the blast sent shrapnel to the area and fatally injured her. Abu Daoud was sitting in the same tent as Ayyad, the patriarchate’s CEO Sami El-Yousef confirmed 17 July to OSV News.

Father Romanelli said two people remain seriously wounded—not in life-threatening condition anymore, “but they’re still in very serious condition.”

“Najeeb is still hospitalised at the Anglican hospital, with a punctured lung.” He said the other injured person is “Suhail, our postulant, our religious brother … a very capable young man, very apostolic.”

Father Romanelli said that the young man injured is an aspiring priest.

“Since he was 15, he felt his calling, and he was supposed to be in seminary two years ago, but the war started, and he couldn’t leave or travel to officially begin his novitiate. He’s very active here in the parish. He suffered a severe injury and had surgery, and now he faces a long recovery. So please pray for these two, who are the most seriously injured. The rest of the wounded are doing well.”

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa entered the Gaza Strip 18 July together with Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III, offering his support, closeness and prayers following the 17 July attack.

Cardinal Pizzaballa remained in Gaza City until 20 July, and said Sunday morning Mass in the parish church. Pictures posted on parish’s Facebook showed him taking pictures with parishioners, clearly comforted by his presence, and videos circulating on social media also showed him playing with parish children.

“It was a deeply heartfelt visit, truly beautiful. In the midst of this tragedy, we’ve felt comfort, prayer, the closeness of our pastors, all the faithful, and all people of goodwill,” Father Romanelli said.

In the morning of 18 July, Pope Leo XIV received a phone call at his residence in Castel Gandolfo from Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“During the conversation, the Holy Father renewed his appeal for renewed momentum in the negotiations and for a ceasefire and an end to the war,” a statement from the Vatican following the call said.

“I believe it was appropriate,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican’s secretary of state, said of Netanyahu’s phone call 18 July in his phone interview with RAI, Italian television channel.

“It was absolutely necessary to explain to the pope directly and to inform him about what happened, given the gravity of the incident. So I see the call as a positive gesture,” he said.

He emphasised, however, that “real results of the promised investigation must be made known,” and the investigation should “be carried out seriously.”

“After so many words, we finally need to see actions. I truly hope that what the prime minister said can become a reality as soon as possible, because the situation in Gaza is truly unbearable,” Cardinal Parolin told RAI.

Cardinal Parolin added that the Israel-Hamas war “is a war without limits, based on what we’ve seen.”

He asked: “How can a population like that of Gaza be destroyed and starved like this? Many boundaries have already been crossed.”

“We’ve been comforted by the closeness of the church, as always,” Father Romanelli said. He referenced the call Pope Leo made to Cardinal Pizzaballa on 18 July as he was entering Gaza.

As the situation remains serious, Father Romanelli said: “We continue to pray for peace, to try to convince the world that this war will bring no good. The sooner it ends, the better— for everyone: for Palestine, for Israel, for all citizens.”

Emphasizing the suffering of his flock—around 600 Christians shelter in the premises of the Holy Family Parish—he said, “What can I say … we’ve lost so much, we’ve suffered so much, and we continue to suffer. We offer it all in the name of the Lord.”

He said that during the funeral Mass for three Christians, who were Greek Orthodox, on 17 July, “We said the prayer of our Lord Jesus: ‘Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.’ May the Lord truly forgive, not only them, but also us, forgive the whole world. For the Lord’s forgiveness is the source of grace, peace, and reconciliation.”

Asking for prayers, he said, “Let’s try to convince the whole world to end this war, so we can begin rebuilding peace, justice, and reconciliation, both in Palestine and in Israel.

“May Our Lady bless you. Thank you for your closeness. And forgive me if I haven’t answered many calls. It’s been impossible, because, thanks to your kindness, so many journalists and friends have called and continue to call, but we haven’t been able to respond.”