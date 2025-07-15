back to top
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
10.9 C
Sydney
type here...
NewsWorld

Gaza’s Christian community persevering amid hardship and hope

By OSV News

Most read

Father Gabriel Romanelli, pastor of Holy Family Church in Gaza City, celebrates Mass after the death of Pope Francis was announced by the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Father Romanelli admitted his flock is exhausted by war and a severe lack of food. The priest spoke to Vatican Radio amid tragedy after tragedy unfolding in the enclave, with at least 32 people killed by Israeli strikes only on July 13, including six children at a water collection point. (OSV News photo/Dawoud Abu Alkas, Reuters)

In the Gaza Strip, the small Christian community is exhausted by war and hunger, their pastor told Vatican Radio.

Meanwhile Israeli strikes killed at least 32 people 13 July, including six children and a surgeon en route to Al-Ahli Hospital.

Father Gabriel Romanelli of Holy Family Parish in Gaza City said food is scarce and prices have skyrocketed—with flour at $11 a pound, sugar at $50, and coffee nearly $300 for two pounds—though even those supplies are nearly impossible to find.

- Advertisement -

Of Gaza’s 1,017 Christians before the war, about 500 remain sheltering on parish grounds, with over 50 killed since October 2023 when the Israel-Hamas war started.

Father Romanelli described the area as “only death and destruction,” but said prayer sustains his flock despite their deep fatigue.

Palestinian Christians attend Mass at Holy Family Church in Gaza City after the death of Pope Francis was announced by the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Father Gabriel Romanelli, pastor of Holy Family Church, admitted his flock is exhausted by war and a severe lack of food. The priest spoke to Vatican Radio amid tragedy after tragedy unfolding in the enclave, with at least 32 people killed by Israeli strikes only on July 13, including six children at a water collection point. (OSV News photo/Dawoud Abu Alkas, Reuters)

He recalled Pope Francis’ nightly calls as a source of hope, and pleaded: “We are counting on your prayers.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s proposed resettlement plan for Palestinians in Rafah drew international criticism as “ethnic cleansing.”

Previous article
Sydney Camino walk a “spiritual warm up” for Catholic men ahead of IEC in 2028
Next article
Melto D’Moronoyo: A month of Maronite holiness
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2024

© The Catholic Weekly 2024