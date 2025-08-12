Sall Grover in a recent post about her Federal Court appeal against the outcome of the Tickle vs Giggle for Girls Pty Ltd case said, “she took reality into the courtroom.” Such a move is urgent in the modern age.

The problem in the case is not a false interpretation of the Sex Discrimination Act as Grover states, but rather, that the confusion about the nature of the human person is now reflected in our laws. The case has indeed shown that “while gender ideology has institutional support, the power of the people want reality.’’

It would be good if the appeal could articulate how that power is weakened through the promotion of ideologies within institutions that wreak confusion and discouragement, and the risk of serious long-term mental health problems in the vulnerable who are tricked into entering this unreal world.

Tickle’s legal team, headed by Georgina Costello KC, argued—in terms that seem decidedly unreal—that “for the purposes of the Sex Discrimination Act, Ms Tickle is a woman, and she was a woman when the appellants excluded her from the Giggle app.”

As the Act states that gender identity is a “protected attribute’’ one can see that it is now against the law to assert that a person who was born a man and therefore looks like a man but claims to be a woman is in fact a man. Costello argued that Grover had a “wilful blindness to gender identity.” “She thinks she’s dealing with a woman, then she looks at the photo and decides she is dealing with a man,” she said.

The court heard that to define sex based solely on biology was a “false simplicity.” Given this list of tickles her honour has provided here there must surely have been some giggles in the court room, but alas, I fear not. Forays into unreality generally deplete an individual’s sense of the ridiculous. In an unusual alliance with traditionalists however, Lesbian Action Group maintained squarely that “sex is a biological condition, not an identity,” and referred to the UK Supreme Court’s finding that “sex” and “women” related to biology. Go girls.

The arguments in this case represent a society divided into two camps: Those who believe that you are whatever you think you are; and those who believe you are what reality dictates.

The latter camp argues that gender is determined in utero with males having an XY chromosome and females an XX chromosome, that there is nothing fluid about it.

The former camp has returned to an ancient heresy known as Gnosticism. They side with those attempting to escape what they perceive as the prison of material reality. Matter makes the gnostic turn away from his/her own body with disgust.

The modern psychological term for this is “body dysmorphia.” Thus, they turn away from creation itself. They repudiate the Judeo-Christian notion of creation by a Creator “who looked upon all that he had made and behold it was very good.” Gen 1:3. The Gnostic worldview is false, unreal, because it rejects the natural order and attempts to invent its own version of the self.

Gnosticism has become a perennial problem for modern man. The repudiation of creation has spread its tentacles into many areas of man’s sense of self and they are tentacles that strangle not only the believer but those in his immediate sphere of influence.

My daughter is a schoolteacher for whom parent teacher nights have included comforting the parents of children as young as 14 who have been surgically “transgendered’’ against the will of these parents.

The appellants in the case of Tickle vs Giggle are requesting a return to reality; a return to the awareness of the purpose, meaning and order of human existence.

Reality is this: that men and women are designed by God from the first moment of their being—more than this, their unique individual selves were present in his mind from all eternity.

A person is not a blank canvas on which to carve out a self-created identity. Transgenderism is a fantasy world and, as the tragic psychological consequences of the movement of individuals between genders remind us, one that comes crashing down on its victims sooner or later.

Kate Cleary is CEO and founder of the Farm at Galong, a rehabilitation facility for young women.