Global novena to St Thérèse of Lisieux ahead of World Mission Sunday

Ahead of World Mission Sunday 20 October, Hallow, the acclaimed prayer app, and the Pontifical Mission Societies USA are uniting to offer a global novena to St Thérèse of Lisieux, patroness of the missions.

The global initiative “invites the faithful to join in nine days of prayer, reflecting on the mission and spirit of St Thérèse,” starting 11 October, the Pontifical Mission Societies USA said in an 9 October statement announcing the novena.

“St. Thérèse, who is the patroness of the missions despite never having left France, remains a model of love and dedication to the church’s global mission.”

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle,pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelisation’s Section for First Evangelisation, will guide the novena in English, offering daily reflections “to inspire hearts and deepen prayer,” the organisation said.

Father Anthony Andreassi, interim director of the Pontifical Mission Societies USA, said the novena “is an opportunity for Catholics worldwide to unite in prayer and mission, supporting the church where it’s most in need.”

The novena will be available for free on the Hallow app. By downloading it, users can access guided prayers, daily reflections, and special features “to journey spiritually with the patroness of the missions.”

Participants can also follow the novena on the Pontifical Mission Societies’ social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.