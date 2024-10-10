Friday, October 11, 2024
19.3 C
Sydney
type here...
World

Global novena to St Thérèse of Lisieux ahead of World Mission Sunday

By OSV News
OSV News
OSV News
OSV News is a national and international wire service reporting on Catholic issues and issues that affect Catholics, in accordance with Catholic teaching.
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization’s Section for First Evangelisation and New Particular Churches, is pictured in an illustration. Ahead of World Mission Sunday 20 October, 2024, Hallow, the acclaimed prayer app, and the Pontifical Mission Societies USA are uniting to offer an 11-19 October global novena to St Thérèse of Lisieux, patroness of the missions. (OSV News photo/courtesy Pontifical Mission Societies USA)

Ahead of World Mission Sunday 20 October, Hallow, the acclaimed prayer app, and the Pontifical Mission Societies USA are uniting to offer a global novena to St Thérèse of Lisieux, patroness of the missions.

The global initiative “invites the faithful to join in nine days of prayer, reflecting on the mission and spirit of St Thérèse,” starting 11 October, the Pontifical Mission Societies USA said in an 9 October statement announcing the novena.

“St. Thérèse, who is the patroness of the missions despite never having left France, remains a model of love and dedication to the church’s global mission.”

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle,pro-prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Evangelisation’s Section for First Evangelisation, will guide the novena in English, offering daily reflections “to inspire hearts and deepen prayer,” the organisation said.

Father Anthony Andreassi, interim director of the Pontifical Mission Societies USA, said the novena “is an opportunity for Catholics worldwide to unite in prayer and mission, supporting the church where it’s most in need.”

The novena will be available for free on the Hallow app. By downloading it, users can access guided prayers, daily reflections, and special features “to journey spiritually with the patroness of the missions.”

Participants can also follow the novena on the Pontifical Mission Societies’ social media channels: Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Previous article
Money raised by Synod member for Gaza parish
- Advertisement -

RECENT POSTS

MOST READ

About Us

The Catholic Weekly is proudly Catholic, proudly counter-cultural, proudly in favour of life. We strive to share our vision of the Church, the Lord and the life-changing possibilities of the Christian path with our readers, providing a degree of Catholic clarity for complex times.

Contact us: [email protected]Contact us: [email protected]

Links

© The Catholic Weekly 2023