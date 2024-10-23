“Father of liberation theology,” Gustavo Gutiérrez, dies at 96

The Province of the Dominicans in Peru announced the death of Gustavo Gutierrez, who was considered the father of liberation theology. He was 96 years old.

The theological current he promoted was one of the most polemic in the church during the 20th century. In fact, tensions with Rome were high, as he himself acknowledged years later.

In the 1980s, the congregation presided over by Ratzinger analysed the theological currents of Gutierrez and publicly expressed its concern. It warned against the danger of mixing the figure of the poor in the Gospel with that of Marx’s proletarians.

During the last years of his life, Gutierrez’s relations with Rome improved. He entered the Dominicans when he was over 70 years old.