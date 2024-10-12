Archbishop Mésidor: Massacre, ongoing gang violence leave Haitian people “exhausted”

The metropolitan archbishop of Haiti is speaking out following a 3 October massacre by armed gang members in that nation’s central western region, an attack that killed at least 115 and displaced some 6,000.

“Is there a plan to destroy the country?” said Archbishop Max Leroy Mésidor of Port-au-Prince, president of the Haitian Catholic bishops’ conference.

Members of the Gran Grif de Savien gang stormed the town of Pont-Sondé during the early hours of 3 October, with initial reports from the United Nations indicating at least 70 had been killed, among them 10 women and three children.

A local official later advised the media that the death toll had topped 100 as the search for victims continued. The attack ranks as the worst in Haiti’s recent history, which has been plagued by multiple, sustained crises such as political instability, natural disasters, foreign intervention and international debt.

“The country is completely sick” and its people “exhausted,” said Archbishop Mésidor in a widely circulated audio message released after the attack.

Oblate Father Thomas Hagan, who has spent three decades ministering in Haiti through his Hands Together non-profit, told OSV News that gang leaders—among several of whom he had brokered a truce last year— felt “they do have the power, because the ones who are empowering them are content with the country being unstable.” At the same time, said Father Hagan, the Haitian people are “very resilient.”